Pundit Micah Richards has lauded an “exceptional” Arsenal star who has ensured that another player has not been given a “mention” this season.

The Gunners are on a remarkable run of form in all competitions as they are unbeaten in 15 matches since the end of August.

This stretch of results and the struggles of other teams have seen Arsenal move clear at the top of the Premier League table, while they are also in a strong position in the Champions League and have advanced in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal’s brilliant summer transfer window has made a big difference as their £250m spend has ensured that they have quality options in every position and are well-placed to battle for multiple trophies this season.

This is the case at right-back as Jurrien Timber’s sensational performances have reduced Ben White’s role, with Richards taken aback by their “ridiculous” depth.

“The fact they brought in [Piero] Hincapie as well at centre-half and the question before the game was whether or not Arsenal can score a goal only from a set-piece and would they miss Gabriel,” Richards said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“They didn’t miss Gabriel, they didn’t miss him one bit.

“So they’ve now got four top centre-backs, with [Cristhian] Mosquera coming on as well and then with [William] Saliba and Gabriel.

“Then you’ve got the full-backs as well. People don’t mention Ben White anymore because Timber is so exceptional.

“You’ve got [Myles] Lewis-Skelly as well. It’s just ridiculous. [Riccardo] Calafiori!

“The squad that Arsenal have assembled is too strong and if they can build with that confidence and get that momentum…

“There are going to be swings and roundabouts. Manchester City are going to win a couple and Arsenal will lose a couple, but if they can just stay on the right track, then they’re well on their way.”

Arsenal are now the firm favourites to win the Premier League this season, though Richards and Alan Shearer have commented on their likely challengers.

“I would still say City,” Shearer said when asked who Arsenal’s “most likely” challengers will be.

“We’ve seen City after Christmas before do it, they’re used to it and they can do it, we know that.

“I know it’s different and, defensively, they’re certainly not as good as they have been.

“But because they’ve been there and they know what to do, they know what to expect and everything else, I would still say Manchester City.’

However, Richards has backed Chelsea. He chimed in: “I would say Manchester City as well but I think Chelsea could beat anyone on their day.

“I think they [Chelsea] can put in really good performances, as we saw in the Club World Cup.

“I don’t think they have enough at the moment to go all the way, but they’re improving.”