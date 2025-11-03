Richards names Arsenal star who is ‘one of the best in world football’ as Lineker agrees

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards insists Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is now “one of the best in world football” after watching him in the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Burnley.

Mikel Arteta’s side are having a brilliant season with Arsenal‘s comfortable victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday their fifth Premier League win in a row.

Liverpool’s implosion at the top of the Premier League has allowed Arsenal to build up a six-point lead at the summit with Man City now their closest rivals in second place.

England international Rice put in an almost perfect display against the Clarets on Saturday and Richards reckons he is now showing that he’s one of the best players in the world.

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I don’t like singling players out because it’s a team effort – and I have to give Mikel Arteta credit for building that – but I have to identify Declan Rice.

“He’s taken his game to the next level now where you’re taking about one of the best in world football.

“We saw at West Ham a very good player and I remember some pundits criticised him a little bit in terms of what he is and what’s his best position but he’s everything in that midfield.

“He can do everything and he’s consistently putting in these performances which mean we have to start talking about him as one of the best players I world football.

“It is so good to see and if Arsenal do win the Premier League this season it will be because players like him. I said at the start that it’s a team game but he’s just exceeding all expectations.”

Former England and Tottenham striker Gary Lineker agreed with Richards about Rice, he added: “I think that’s fair. People talked about his position but he’s got it all, he’s all-encompassing.

“The amount of ground be covers and the way he advances forward with the ball and puts in those deliveries while being so smart defensively… he’s got it all. He’s one of those players who just continues to improve.”

Lineker picked Liverpool as Premier League title winners in his pre-season predictions but the former striker admits he can’t think of many reasons why Arsenal won’t win it now.

He added: “I know we all tipped Liverpool at the start of the season but it’s got to the stage now where it’s hard to go against Arsenal.

“It’s still early but it’s hard to actually tip anyone ahead of them, but we all know what football is like and how quickly things can change.”