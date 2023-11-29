Rio Ferdinand tells Arsenal to ‘free’ key player as he mocks Gunners over absence

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has criticised Arsenal for the continued absence of Thomas Partey from Mikel Arteta’s side.

Partey was a key player last season for Mikel Arteta last term as he played 33 times in the Premier League as they challenged Manchester City for the title.

However, the Ghana international has been limited to just four Premier League appearances this term with injuries impacting his ability to be available.

His latest hamstring injury is expected to rule him out until the New Year with Partey likely to fly out soon after for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gunners went top of the Premier League on Saturday after a 1-0 victory over Brentford as Kai Havertz scored his second Premier League goal of the campaign.

Partey was still absent as Arsenal beat the Bees and Ferdinand thinks the midfielder could still be a key player for the Gunners despite rumours he could be sold in January.

Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “Thomas Partey is irreplaceable by the way [according to Arsenal fans] but he ain’t been seen this season! Not even mentioned on the show.

“What’s happened to Thomas Partey?! Where is Thomas? Someone free Thomas Partey. Please, I need to see him again man.”

When put to him that Arsenal should look to sell Partey, Ferdinand replied:”He was the best defensive midfielder in the world last season [according to Arsenal fans] and now he needs to go?!

“What do you mean he needs to go? Ah mate, seriously, I’ve had enough. He needs to go! You said at the beginning of the season, ‘Partey best defensive midfielder in the land, has to play there, and Rice will go on the left’.

“That’s what you said, you chucked your £100million player out on the left! Thomas, I want you to stay, bro. I respect you. I respect his game.”

Arteta has won more matches in his first 200 games in charge of Arsenal than any other previous Gunners boss – but Ferdinand is not impressed.

Speaking about Arteta’s record, he added: “But how many trophies did Wenger win in his first 200 games compared to [Arteta]? So that stat really means nothing, doesn’t it?”

On Havertz scoring against Brentford, a playful Ferdinand continued: “He had a 10-minute cameo! Did he get man of the match? Declan Rice was man of the match in that game.”