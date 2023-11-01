Arsenal set to rival Man Utd and Milan for prolific star who can solve Arteta problem

Arsenal are said to be in the race to sign a forward who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and AC Milan of late.

It’s no secret that Mikel Arteta is considering bolstering his forward line as the Gunners have been linked with plenty of forwards in the last few months.

Indeed, Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been a target for quite some time, although Chelsea now appear to be leading the race for his signature.

Arteta has done a fine job when it comes to developing Arsenal’s young stars and it now seems they have another youngster on their radar.

According to CalcioMercato, Arsenal hold an interest in RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko. The report claims the Gunners have had ‘direct relations’ with the clubs’ Austrian owners.

Along with Arsenal, AC Milan and Chelsea have also been credited with interest by the same report.

Sesko made the move to RB Leipzig this summer for a fee of around €24m, although the German club reportedly now value the forward at double that amount.

The 20-year-old made the switch to Germany this summer after a prolific season with Red Bull Salzburg where he scored 16 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Man Utd did try to lure the forward to Old Trafford, but Sesko instead opted to sign for RB Leipzig.

“The thing is, I wasn’t really involved in these kinds of conversations,” Sesko said when asked about Manchester United’s interest in him during an interview with Transfermarkt’s Austrian edition.

“But I think it was better to come here. It was very important for me to go to a place that plays a similar style of football.

“I already knew what I had to do and didn’t have to go through a whole learning process again. It would be nice to play there (the Premier League). But for now, let’s focus on the now and then we’ll see.”

Arsenal do have the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to call upon in the striker department and Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard can also do a job as a striker.

However, this is still an area where Arsenal could improve and perhaps Arteta sees the potential in someone like Sesko.

The 20-year-old is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2028 so prizing him away from the Bundesliga club might not be easy.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Ray Parlour reveals the ‘horrible’ way Arsenal star can get back into Arteta’s side