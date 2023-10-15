Arsenal tipped to rival Newcastle for Man City flop Guardiola is ‘happy to sell’ in January

Arsenal are considering a shock move for out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January, according to reports.

Phillips left Leeds United for Man City for £42m in 2022. Due to injuries and competition for starting spots, he has made just 26 appearances for the Cityzens, only four of which have been starts.

This is in contrast to his time with Leeds, when the 27-year-old made 234 appearances, scoring 14 goals and making 13 assists. At one point, he was considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Phillips’ lack of involvement at Man City has led to speculation about his future. He was linked with a move away from the Etihad during the summer window but decided to stay and fight for his place.

As recently reported by Football365, Pep Guardiola is thought to be ‘happy to sell Phillips in January’ for the right price, with Newcastle and Bayern Munich interested in signing him.

It now seems, however, that they could face competition for the England international’s signature.

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Caught Offside, Arsenal are looking to add ‘tenacity and defensive solidity in the middle of the park during the January transfer window’ and Phillips has emerged as a potential target for them.

It’s claimed that a ‘fresh start could be ideal for Phillips at this stage of his career’ and ‘a move to the Gunners could be beneficial.’

Mikel Arteta has already brought two former Man City stars to the Emirates – Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko – who have both played a big role in Arsenal’s recent success.

The report admits, though, that Man City may not be willing to sell one of their players to a direct rival in the middle of the season. Also, they are already somewhat short in the midfield department, so may have to bring in a new player before sanctioning Phillips’ exit.

Interestingly, as reported by our friends at TEAMtalk, Man City are keen to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, and they believe he will join them in 2024.

If Man City do sign Kimmich in January they may well let Phillips leave. Whether or not they would accept a bid from their rivals Arsenal, however, remains to be seen.

