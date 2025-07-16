The Arsenal ‘road is closed’ for Real Madrid star Rodrygo as Liverpool ‘do everything in their power’ to sign the Brazil international this summer.

Arsenal have so far spent around £75m to sign Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard this summer, though the reportedly imminent arrivals of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera will see their summer outlay soar to over £200m to rival Chelsea as the biggest spenders.

The Gunners have also held talks with the representatives of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, who’s thought to be keen on the move to the Emirates, while Rodrygo is said to be Mikel Arteta’s ‘dream’ option on the left wing.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed that Arsenal’s interest in the Brazil international is “genuine” with talks being held as far back as May.

Jacobs wrote: “Arsenal hold a genuine interest in Rodrygo and have held exploratory talks on the player side dating back to May. Understand Real Madrid want around €90m.”

Asked about interest in Rodrygo in May, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “I won’t name any specific player but we have brought the club into a position that next season, you have to win a major trophy.

“Everybody believes that we are an elite team in this country and in Europe. Arsenal is there.

“We have to add goals, creativity, and we have to add numbers, and that will be in different positions.”

But report on Wednesday claimed that Liverpool could be the ones to watch in the race for the Brazilian, with Rodrygo the ‘chosen one’ at Anfield.

Liverpool ‘will do everything in their power’ to bring the Real Madrid winger to Merseyside with Rodrygo falling down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

It is understood that agent Pini Zahavi has been appointed as an intermediary by Liverpool as they look to get a deal over the line and will send him to open talks with Real Madrid in the ‘coming days or weeks’.

And the Reds will be boosted by a revelation from Spanish outlet Cadena SER that while ‘not impossible’, an Arsenal move for Rodrygo has been ‘complicated a lot’ by the signings of Madueke and Gyokeres.

‘Sources close to Arsenal’ claim the ‘road is closed’, opening the door for Liverpool to ‘launch for him’ in what remains of the transfer window, as Madrid want €90m [£78m] for the winger.