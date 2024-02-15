Arsenal are ‘determined’ not to lose assistant manager Carlos Cuesta, with one of Mikel Arteta’s ‘closest confidantes’ attracting Championship interest.

Third in the Premier League and in the Champions League knockout stages, Arsenal are on course for a famous season under Arteta after the near-miss of their title challenge in 2022/23.

But news of strong interest in assistant Cuesta has come at a most unwelcome time – even if the prospect of him leaving before the end of the season is less than remote.

Norwich and ‘several other Championship sides’ have registered their appreciation for Cuesta’s work, and the 28-year-old ‘could be tempted by an opportunity to take his first senior role’ in much the same way Arteta was when Arsenal poached him from Manchester City.

Manchester City were ‘furious’ with Arsenal over that ‘shambolic’ move, which saw Arteta finally installed as manager in December 2019 after weeks of speculation following the sacking of Unai Emery.

Cuesta ‘is only likely to consider an approach when this season is completed,’ however, making a mid-campaign exit eminently unlikely.

But Ed Aarons of The Guardian says Norwich are particular admirers of Cuesta, who ‘is believed to be open to working with’ Ben Knapper, the Norwich sporting director who was formerly Arsenal’s loans manager.

The Canaries are 7th in the Championship but manager David Wagner has endured a difficult relationship with the supporters, “a small group” of whom he told to “stay at home” after recent criticism.

“We are talking about a small group but I think they should stay at home if they are going to be like that, because it clearly affected the players on the pitch,” he said after the substitutions of Onel Hernandez and Josh Sargent were greeted with chants of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ from sections of Carrow Road during the recent 4-2 win over Watford.

“It was just unacceptable in my view,” said Wagner. “Both Onel and Josh were struggling with injuries and that is why I took them off – I think the players who came on deserved more respect, they shouldn’t have heard booing when they came on. And I think I deserve more respect too.

“We know the target in front of us, we know the chance we have got and we need all the supporters to be behind us. Hopefully the bigger group can be louder and we don’t hear what the small group are saying.

“I thought it was a big result tonight – in the first half I thought we were outstanding. And after it went to 2-2 we kept playing our football and scored two more goals. I am very proud of all the players.”

‘Arsenal are believed to be determined to resist any approaches,’ the Guardian’s report continues.

Cuesta worked at Atletico Madrid and Juventus before joining Arteta’s coaching staff in 2020, the pair potentially having first crossed paths two years prior when Cuesta was invited to visit Manchester City after impressing them with a tactical breakdown of their attacking patterns.

Cuesta has been praised by many Arsenal players for his work in helping them improve; Emile Smith Rowe credited the Spaniard for being there through recent mental health struggles.