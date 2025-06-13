Real Madrid ‘phenomenon’ Rodrygo makes Arsenal transfer decision after £59m ‘offer’ reports

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has decided to snub interest from Arsenal to stay at the La Liga club for now, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in reinforcements this summer after ending a third season in a row in second place in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side failed to pick up any silverware and now the Arsenal boss and sporting director Andrea Berta are looking to improve, especially going forward.

Martin Zubimendi is one transfer that is ‘done and signed’ despite recent reports insisting that Real Madrid could still have a say in where the Real Sociedad midfielder ends up.

And it looks as if Arsenal are hoping to tie up deals for a striker and winger next with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg “totally convinced” that RB Leipzig striker Sesko will end up at the Emirates Stadium.

Plettenberg said on Sunday: “I have a very good feeling on Sesko moving to Arsenal. Meetings have already taken place. RB Leipzig are expecting the first offer from Arsenal for Benjamin Sesko next week.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd to rival Liverpool, Chelsea; new Nunez link

“I am totally convinced Sesko will play for Arsenal next season.”

There have been many links with potential wingers over the past couple of months with Nico Williams and Rodrygo particularly heavily linked.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Arsenal are ‘willing to submit a 70 million euro [£59m] offer to try and get him away’ from Real Madrid this summer.

But now Spanish newspaper AS claim that Rodrygo ‘has decided to stay’ at Real Madrid unless it becomes clear that Xabi Alonso doesn’t want him at the club.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

👉 Five Brentford stars reassigned to PL rivals amid Frank to Tottenham as Man Utd, Arsenal benefit

👉 Arsenal transfer legends XI worth millions might prove unbreachable for Gyokeres and Sesko

👉 Top 10 available defensive midfielders features Arsenal-bound Zubimendi and Man Utd star

AS writes:

‘There were even rumors that he was more out than in the squad for the 2025-26 season. ‘The São Paulo native, however, has made a complete about-face: when everyone pointed him out as a potential sale in this summer transfer window, he has decided to stay until he sees what happens with his future. And the first few days with the change of coach are doing him phenomenal.’

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has labelled Rodrygo “a phenomenon” and says he would love to have his Brazil team-mate in the Gunners side next season.

Gabriel said: “I don’t [know if he is joining] but I’d like [him to] obviously. He’s a phenomenon. I’ve told people already, he’s a phenomenon! If it was up to me, of course.”

READ NEXT: Mediawatch: ‘So-called “Arteta rule”‘ introduced for Club World Cup in bizarre move after Arsenal incidents