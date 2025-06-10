Top Arsenal target has ‘one and a half feet out’ of Real Madrid after £59m Gunners ‘offer’

Arsenal have been boosted in their pursuit of Rodrygo with everything pointing to the Brazilian leaving Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in reinforcements this summer after ending a third season in a row in second place in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side failed to pick up any silverware and now the Arsenal boss and sporting director Andrea Berta are looking to improve, especially going forward.

Martin Zubimendi is one transfer that is ‘done and signed’ despite recent reports insisting that Real Madrid could still have a say in where the Real Sociedad midfielder ends up.

And it looks as if Arsenal are hoping to tie up deals for a striker and winger next with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg “totally convinced” that RB Leipzig striker Sesko will end up at the Emirates Stadium.

Plettenberg said on Sunday: “I have a very good feeling on Sesko moving to Arsenal. Meetings have already taken place. RB Leipzig are expecting the first offer from Arsenal for Benjamin Sesko next week.

“I am totally convinced Sesko will play for Arsenal next season.”

There have been many links with potential wingers over the past couple of months with Nico Williams and Rodrygo particularly heavily linked.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Arsenal are ‘willing to submit a 70 million euro [£59m] offer to try and get him away’ from Real Madrid this summer.

And The Athletic‘s Mario Cortegana has claimed that Arsenal ‘feel he can add another dimension to their attack’ as they continue to monitor him.

Cortegana wrote: ‘It is worth paying attention to Rodrygo. He has been approached through intermediaries by some Premier League clubs, with Arsenal keeping an eye on him. Arsenal like Rodrygo and feel he can add another dimension to their attack.

‘However, the player’s father and agent do not want to enter into negotiations until the striker has spoken to Madrid and Alonso. Rodrygo says he wants to feel important and he feels most comfortable playing on the left or more centrally than on the right.’

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Rodrygo ‘has one foot and half out’ of Real Madrid after he angered new manager Xabi Alonso.

It is claimed that the Brazil star has ‘expressed his desire to be a significant figure in the upcoming sporting project, but not only that: he has also made it clear that he only feels comfortable playing on the left wing.’

His ‘demands have not been well received by’ Alonso with the new Real Madrid head coach ‘unwilling to let any player dictate his tactical approach’.

And now ‘everything points to Rodrygo’s departure as more than likely’ with and there ‘will be no shortage of suitors if Real Madrid decides to listen to offers’.