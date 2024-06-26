Arteta ‘promises’ forward he ‘will be the star of Arsenal’ if he ‘betrays’ Real Madrid after Man City ‘bombshell’

Mikel Arteta has promised Real Madrid forward Rodrygo a prominent role if he joins Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners had a great season under Arteta with the Spaniard leading his side to a second-placed finish in the Premier League, losing out on the title on the final day to Manchester City.

They strengthened their squad with high-quality additions last summer in the form of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber and they will be looking for similar this time around.

One high-calibre player to be linked is Brazil international Rodrygo with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu potentially knocking him down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti.

And reports in Spain claim that Arteta has ‘promised’ Rodrygo that he ‘will be the star of Arsenal’ if he joins the Gunners in the summer but the Spaniard needs him to ‘betray’ Real Madrid first.

And the Brazilian ‘could consider a change of scenery in search of a team where he can play a leading role’ and a ‘promise of a prominent role in Arsenal’s scheme could be decisive’.

Players will also be departing the Emirates Stadium this summer and Charles Watts, who has been covering Arsenal for years, has brought an update on Emile Smith Rowe’s situation with the Gunners.

Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I think we’ll find out a bit more about Emile Smith Rowe’s situation soon.

“There is widespread interest in him from some clubs, not just in the Premier League, but also in Germany and Italy.

“A final decision on his future has not yet been taken, but discussions are going on which should make things clearer soon.

“My expectation is still that he will leave and that he will stay in the Premier League. That is certainly his preference.

“Fulham are one of the clubs who are understood to be interested in Emile and that is a potential move that makes a lot of sense to me.

“They are a good club, with a good manager and look to play football in a way that I think would fit Smith Rowe’s qualities.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but my understanding is still that there is an acceptance on the players’ side that he now needs a move to try and kickstart a career that has stalled over the last couple of seasons.

“He loves Arsenal, but he wants to play and it’s pretty clear that he is not going to get the opportunity to do that much should he stay for another year.”