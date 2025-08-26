According to reports, Arsenal have an ‘agreement’ for Tottenham Hotspur target Piero Hincapie, while another star is due for a ‘medical’ today.

The Gunners have not messed around in this transfer window, as they are second to Liverpool in this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe ranking.

Arsenal have completed seven summer signings for over £250m combined, landing Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze.

With these additions, the north London side have landed most of their priority transfer targets, but they remain in the market for additions to fill the void left by anticipated exits.

Earlier this week, it emerged that they have hijacked Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Bayer Leverkusen star Hincapie after beating their north London rivals to land Eze.

Hincapie has a release clause worth around 60 million euros (£52m) in his Bayer Leverkusen contract and it’s emerged that he has decided to leave the Bundesliga side before this transfer window closes.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout defenders in the Bundesliga in recent years and has been sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have previously been heavily linked with a move for Hincapie, though Arsenal have moved to the front of the queue for his signature.

Arsenal are already well stocked in defence, though they have made a move for Hincapie to replace Jakub Kiwior, who is being targeted by Porto.

Hincapie would be a like-for-like replacement for the Poland international as each versatile player can play at centre-back and left-back.

Kiwior to Porto would open the door for Hincapie to join Arsenal, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Tuesday morning that the Gunners star has attracted an ‘official bid’ from the Portuguese outfit.

He said on X: “FC Porto official bid for Jakub Kiwior has just been received by Arsenal.

“Fee in excess of €25m package add-ons included on loan with obligation to buy.

“Kiwior has already said yes to Porto, #AFC in talks over details of the bid.”

Portuguese outlet A Bola, meanwhile, claims ‘Kiwior will join FC Porto and is expected to undergo a medical and sign a contract on Tuesday night’.

Regarding Hincapie, Romano has indicated that a key ‘agreement’ has already been reached with the player.

He added: “Piero Hincapié has said yes to Arsenal and personal terms have been agreed, long term deal ready!

“Understand Hincapié favors #AFC and also seen as ideal signing by Arteta.

“Arsenal prepare opening bid, likely loan + obligation to buy… with Kiwior to FC Porto, soon.”