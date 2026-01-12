Romano reveals Arsenal are ‘calling’ for Bayern star with deal ‘alive’ after record-breaking offer reports

Arsenal have been “calling” for Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise, while Liverpool are also “really pushing”, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are having a great season with Mikel Arteta leading them to first position in the Premier League, while they beat Portsmouth 4-1 over the weekend to move into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal are 14 points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool and six points ahead of Manchester City and Aston Villa, who occupy second and third place respectively.

Mikel Arteta was heavily backed in the summer transfer window as the Arsenal board gave him the funds to make eight new signings with the Gunners looking to end a run of three consecutive second-placed finishes to finally win the Premier League.

There have been rumours that Arsenal could enter the transfer market in January to get them over the line with Arteta admitting that the club “have to be actively looking”.

When asked about potential winter signings, Arteta said: “The window is there, I mean, we’re Arsenal and we have to be looking at it, OK, ‘What do we need?’ And we have to be actively looking, and then if can we do it or not, that’s a different story. But our job is to be always very prepared because something can happen, so hopefully very positive.”

READ: Arsenal back-ups overcome Portsmouth scare: Martinelli, Madueke big winners; Eze, Gyokeres losers

Bayern Munich winger Olise has been identified as a target by Arsenal as they look to improve their attack in the coming months.

The France international has contributed nine goals and nine assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances this season and has emerged as one of the most deadly attackers in world football.

Olise is attracting interest from a number of clubs with Romano revealing that Arsenal have been “calling”, Liverpool are “really pushing”, while a January move to Manchester City is “alive”.

On Olise, Romano told his YouTube channel: “To finish, many questions on Michael Olise and what is going to happen.

“The real intention of the player has always been to move in the summer on a free transfer, with Liverpool really pushing and Arsenal calling because Mikel Arteta is a big fan.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal hire another set-piece coach who savaged them for ‘chaotic’ throw-ins

* Arsenal pair and Liverpool emergency striker among eight pointless January loans

* Everton want £50m Arsenal star to fix ‘problem’ position ‘this month’

“Bayern Munich also had some meetings, but now Manchester City have been very clear. They want to try, they want to make an important proposal, and they want to go strong for Olise in this January window.

“Manchester City are prepared to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace. They don’t see any problem on that side.

“But it’s on the player, because his plan has always been to move in the summer on a free transfer. So let’s see what happens, but the Michael Olise story remains absolutely alive.”

A report in December claimed that Arsenal are ‘prepared to submit an offer close to €150m (£131m) to convince the German club and secure the services of the 23-year-old French winger’, which would be a British transfer record.