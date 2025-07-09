Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Chelsea winger Noni Madueke

According to reports, Arsenal have submitted an ‘initial bid’ for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, but a key hurdle could prevent a deal from being completed.

Arsenal have been active in the transfer market this summer and have already made two signings, acquiring Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Christian Norgaard is expected to become Arsenal’s third summer signing, while they remain in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Recent reports have indicated that they are keen to sign a striker, winger and attacking midfielder after finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failing to end their trophy drought in 2024/25.

The Gunners have been linked with several potential options, but Viktor Gyokeres has been selected ahead of Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins as they are in deep negotiations with Sporting Lisbon over the 2025 top scorer in Europe contender.

Arsenal are also known to be admirers of Crystal Palace standout Eberechi Eze as a No.10 option, while Madueke appears to be their leading winger target.

England international Madueke impressed in fits and starts for Chelsea during the 2024/25 campaign, but he was not a consistent starter and the Blues are open to cashing in if they receive a suitable offer.

On Wednesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed the Gunners have opened ‘direct’ talks with Chelsea after coming to an agreement on a five-year contract with Madueke.

He said: “Arsenal will have direct talks with Chelsea soon to discuss Noni Madueke deal.

“There’s gap in valuation between the clubs but negotiations will now follow to understand if/how to proceed.

“Noni Madueke has agreed a five year contract with Arsenal, as revealed.”

Romano has since provided another update, confirming Arsenal have lodged an ‘initial bid’ to Chelsea as they remain apart on a fee.

He revealed: “Arsenal have submitted initial bid for Noni Madueke around £50m package, add-ons included.

“Chelsea want more than £50m fixed as Elanga/similar deals remain their reference.

“Good relationship between clubs as talks continue, Madueke agreed terms with Arsenal.”

This potential signing has already sparked debate, with pundit Micah Richards questioning Arsenal’s decision to target the winger.

He said: “Madueke… where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently.

“I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he? So, I’m scratching my head on that one.

“I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury.”