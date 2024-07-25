Romano claims another Arsenal ‘deal is close’ after giving the Calafiori transfer a ‘here we go’

Arsenal have sealed a deal for Riccardo Calafiori and are on the verge of selling Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have made one permanent transfer so far this summer with David Raya joining from Brentford after spending last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

But Mikel Arteta is about to seal their second signing with widespread reports indicating that Bologna centre-back Calafiori will complete his medical and sign for Arsenal at some point this week.

As well as giving the Calafiori deal his classic “here we go” confirmation, Romano insisted Arsenal academy product Smith Rowe is “close” to leaving for Fulham.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s finally ‘here we go’ for Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal. After a lengthy saga, last night Arsenal and Bologna started exchanging all the documents as the deal is all done and confirmed. The next step is to sign all the documents and schedule medical tests for Calafiori, which will take place in the US so he can join Mikel Arteta’s squad for pre-season there.

“Another important story with Arsenal is that Fulham have returned with a new proposal for Emile Smith Rowe and now the deal is close. It’s not done yet but could be completed soon if the two clubs agree on details. Crystal Palace wanted Smith Rowe too but Fulham are pushing now, with manager Marco Silva fully involved.

“Fulham have also been linked with Scott McTominay and reports of their interest is accurate, though nothing is close or advanced at this stage. For Manchester United it’s been a very clear position since last summer: in case of a good, important proposal McTominay can leave. Otherwise they would be more than happy to keep McTominay at the club.”

Adding details on the fee Fulham could pay for Smith Rowe, Romano added on X: “Fulham have sent new bid to Arsenal for Emile Smith-Rowe. Proposal worth up to £35m as reported by @David_Ornstein, talks ongoing between the two clubs with player open to the move. Fulham, ahead of Crystal Palace now and pushing to get it done.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Sources ‘very close to Arsenal’ insist that £40m defender will ‘start’ under Arteta next season

👉 Sneaking out the window and going by just ‘Steve’: 10 weirdest transfers abroad from English clubs

👉 Arsenal star Ben White set for ‘shock England U-turn’ with FA ready to ‘make approach’ for top target

Ayden Heaven, Ethan Nwaneri, Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand and Myles Lewis-Skelly all started in Los Angeles as an inexperienced Arsenal side held Bournemouth to a 1-1 draw last night.

And Arteta was delighted with the youngsters’ performances, he told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased because we had really special circumstances today.

“We arrived two days ago, we had so many young kids playing with us that had never played before and I think we had a really strong performance against a side that is a bit ahead of us in their schedule.

“They had a full first-team available , so I’m really proud of them, both the young kids and the senior ones, because they have fulfilled their roles in a really impressive way.

“That was a different level today to the game that we played last Saturday, and it was another big step. We looked really connected and as a manager, it was just a joy to see the faces of those kids making their debut, participating, and the excitement showed, and as well to see our senior players put themselves in their shoes and give them the support and be the role models that we want.”