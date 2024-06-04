Romano confirms Arsenal will complete their ‘first signing of the summer’ in ‘the next few days’

Arsenal are set to make their “first signing of the summer” when they make David Raya’s move from Brentford permanent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners missed out on winning the Premier League title on the final day of the season with Manchester City beating West Ham 3-1 to lift their fourth consecutive championship.

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side are getting closer and closer to winning their first Premier League title since 2003 with the Spaniard making improvements year on year.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber added depth of quality last summer, although the latter spent most of the season out with injury, while Raya arrived on a loan deal from Brentford to give Aaron Ramsdale some competition in net.

Raya joined for an initial £3m with Arsenal now set to trigger the £27m option to buy and Romano claims the deal could be confirmed in the “next few days”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “In the next few days Arsenal will proceed with their first signing of the summer with the permanent transfer of David Raya.

“The goalkeeper joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford last summer, with a buy option, but there was already a pact between Arsenal and Brentford for Raya to make the move permanent in summer 2024. Arsenal will respect that pact by triggering the buy option of £27m.

“Mikel Arteta is super happy and wanted Raya to stay, so now Arsenal are ready to make his loan move into a permanent deal. And, as previously mentioned, Aaron Ramsdale is expected to leave the club this summer for sure – they want to find a solution for him as Raya is now the clear number one for Arteta.

“After seeing Emile Smith Rowe linked with Fulham, and I told you here that he’s been discussed internally, there is now also talk of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah being another target for Fulham this summer.’

“For now my information is that Fulham are considering to bring in several players this summer, including a new centre-back, a quality midfield player like Smith-Rowe and potentially new striker with Armando Broja leaving after his loan from Chelsea. With Nketiah, it’s not something advanced so far but Fulham are exploring the market.

“Jakub Kiwior to AC Milan stories are also back again. The Polish defender has always been appreciated by AC Milan, as he was on their list also in January, but at the moment Milan have not approached Arsenal yet. They have different priorities including a new right-back and a new striker. For the centre-back, we will see later in the window. Arsenal could sell Kiwior this summer, but only for an important proposal.”

