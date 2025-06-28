Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has “confirmed” Arsenal’s “internal” verdict on sanctioning a raid on Chelsea for England international Noni Madueke.

It is pretty odd that the Gunners are yet to announce their first summer signing, as recent reports have indicated that they have wrapped up deals for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard.

These transfers should be completed in the next few days and while they are going to be useful additions, Arsenal still need to accelerate moves for priority targets as they need a striker and winger.

Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko are being mooted as Arsenal’s key striker targets, while their search for a new winger appears to be more open.

Ambitious moves have been mentioned for Rodrygo Goes and Nico Williams, while Madueke is potentially a cheaper and more gettable option.

Reports claim Arsenal have ‘turned to’ Madueke, but Romano has “confirmed” their actual stance on targeting the Chelsea star.

“It’s still an open story for this summer. I’m not saying that the player is available for sale because Noni Madueke remains an important player for Chelsea, part of the rotation for Enzo Maresca. But let’s see what’s going to happen in terms of proposals,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I can confirm just one thing: at the moment, Arsenal have not made any bid for Noni Madueke. He’s not the only name they have on the list.

“For example, they also appreciate Anthony Gordon at Newcastle. So there are several candidates at Arsenal for the winger position.

“But I can tell you that Noni Madueke is one of the names being discussed internally at Arsenal this week by the club. He’s a player who is appreciated. He’s a player who Arsenal are considering.

“At the moment, still no green light from Chelsea and no club-to-club talks. It’s not clear what Chelsea want to do with Madueke, so for sure the situation is going to be one to watch in the next weeks and months.”

Arsenal are far from a resolution with their winger search, but Romano has revealed that Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera could be their fourth summer signing as he has given the Premier League giants “the green light”.

“Arsenal opened talks with Valencia, but the bid, from what I understand, was not €19-20m. It was less than this, just to open a conversation with Valencia for Mosquera,” Romano added.

“Arsenal are hopeful to close this deal for something around €20-25m. They’re in the process to sign Mosquera.

“Arsenal have the green light from the player because Mosquera wants to go to there. Personal terms will be OK. There is no problem on the player’s side. It’s just Arsenal now working on a deal with Valencia.

“Valencia will not accept €14-16m but Arsenal will try to find a smart solution for a player who is out of contract next summer. They remain the very clear favourites for Mosquera.”