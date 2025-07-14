According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal will complete their next summer signing ‘today’ as they close in on four deals.

The Gunners made a slow start to this summer’s transfer window, but they have made great progress in recent days as they are close to securing several top targets.

So far, Arsenal have officially made three signings as they have landed Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard to sit seventh in our list of Europe’s biggest spenders this summer.

These are useful additions, but Arsenal’s priority is to overhaul their attack after they were toothless in forward areas last season.

The north London outfit have been scouring the market for a new striker, winger and attacking midfielder in recent weeks and had a breakthrough over the weekend.

It is widely known that they are crying out for a new top-tier striker after failing to land one in recent transfer windows and Viktor Gyokeres has been chosen as their preferred option over Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins.

READ: Madueke to Arsenal reaction proves who has worst and most ‘entitled’ fanbase in the world



Gyokeres has scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting Lisbon, ranking second in our list of this year’s top scorers in Europe.

The 27-year-old has been linked with several European giants, but recent reports have indicated that his preference is to join Arsenal.

Sporting Lisbon have made negotiations complicated after going back on a reported gentleman’s agreement, but Gyokeres has taken steps to force a move by refusing to train and sacrificing money. This has helped Arsenal to settle on a fee with the Primeira Liga champions on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed how much Gyokeres will cost.

‘Arsenal are in the process of completing a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres after taking final steps in negotiations with Sporting CP for the striker. ‘A deal in principle is in place, with an agreement of a €63.5million (£54.8m, $74.2m) fixed upfront fee plus €10m (£8.6m, $11.7m) in add-ons, while the striker’s agent has waived his fee to help facilitate the deal.’

Arsenal are likely to complete a deal for Gyokeres this week, but he won’t be their next signing as Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that they will ‘sign’ Chelsea winger Noni Madueke ‘today’ after coming to terms on a deal worth around £52m.

He revealed: ‘Noni Madueke will sign his Arsenal contract until June 2030 later today after final part of medical tests.’

Romano has also indicated that the Gunners are close to finalising four deals, with a new contract for Ethan Nwaneri and a move for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera also edging closer.

He tweeted: ‘Gyökeres to Arsenal, soon… also Madueke signing early next week, Nwaneri’s new deal, Christian Mosquera as new CB.’