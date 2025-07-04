Romano confirms stunning Arsenal departure with Gunners to bid on PL star ‘within the next two weeks’

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Arsenal transfer stories.

Arsenal have allowed Takehiro Tomiyasu to leave the club after his deal at the Emirates Stadium was ‘terminated on mutual consent’.

The versatile defender, who has 42 caps for the Japan national side, signed for the Gunners from Serie A side Bologna in a deal worth around £17m in the summer of 2021.

But his time at Arsenal has been plagued by injuries and only made 36 starts in the Premier League over a four-year period in which he made 65 league appearances.

Tomiyasu played just six minutes of Premier League football last season under Mikel Arteta and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Japanese defender’s departure on Friday.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Takehiro Tomiyasu leaves Arsenal with immediate effect as his contract will be terminated on mutual consent. Japanese defender will be back at the end of 2025 after suffering new injury but his chapter at Arsenal is over. Available as free agent soon.’

Arsenal are looking to strenghthen many areas of their squad with Kepa Arrizabalaga arriving from Chelsea on Tuesday to give David Raya competition in the goalkeeper position.

While the Gunners have deals lined up for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard as they look to add depth to Arteta’s midfield.

Deals for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres are reportedly getting closer and there are multiple rumours of potential winger signings.

Arsenal could sign two wingers this summer with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman among the names linked.

And former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs claims that he is expecting Arsenal to bid for Palace’s Eze “within the next two weeks”.

Jacobs told the Highbury Squad YouTube channel: “I wouldn’t rule out Crystal Palace trying to keep him, but I can tell you that the interest became concrete around 10 days ago.

“Arsenal are serious about Eberechi Eze and in that meeting were not just recruitment people but senior football people pitching to Eze’s camp.

“I’m expecting a bid, I’m expecting that bid to be below the release clause and I’m expecting that bid to be within the next two weeks or so.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that if a club-to-club agreement is reached Eze wants Arsenal. It’s also worth noting that Tottenham have never seriously been in this race.

“If Arsenal do choose to place that bid, which is my expectation, I’m not expecting personal terms with the player to be a problem.”