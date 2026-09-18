Romano drops big Rodrygo to Arsenal update with Real Madrid star to return ahead of schedule

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal “like” Rodrygo with the Brazilian ahead of schedule to return to the pitch at Real Madrid.

The Gunners have made a brilliant start to the new season with four wins from their first four Premier League matches, as they look to defend their crown.

Arsenal made improvements to their squad in some areas with Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa arriving to improve their midfield and defence respectively.

However, some supporters feel the Gunners didn’t strengthen their attack sufficiently with Christos Tzolis coming in to replace Leandro Trossard, while Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus also departed.

Arsenal attempted to sign Morgan Rogers, Julian Alvarez and Vinicius Junior at various points in the transfer window as they looked to sign a marquee attacker.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo had been a player of interest before his serious injury in March and Romano has brought an update on Gunners interest in the Brazil international.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It’s something that we have to monitor ahead of the 2027 transfer window. It’s something we always have in the rumours because Rodrygo has always been mentioned as a transfer target for Arsenal.

“You remember in summer 2025, but then this summer, 2026, obviously there were no movements because the boy has been injured. So there was no possibility to make anything happen for him.

“For Rodrygo Goes, now what I can say is that for sure is his mission is to return to the pitch. Rodrygo wants to get back on the pitch, get into the best conditions possible.

“There is a feeling he can be ahead of schedule in terms of being back as soon as possible. There was an original indication of February as the right month to see Rodrygo back on the pitch.

Arsenal target Rodrygo could be back playing by December

“Now the feeling at Real Madrid is that by the end of 2026, let’s say December, maybe January, he could already be available for Jose Mourinho.

“Obviously, they will not force anything because they want Rodrygo to be 100% fit after the serious injury he suffered.

READ: Arsenal reach decision on selling Martin Zubimendi to Real Madrid in January

“On Arsenal, for sure he’s a player they wanted in summer 2025, but it was not possible. In summer 2025, the real possibility for Rodrygo Goes was Manchester City.

“Manchester City at that point were considering Rodrigo if Savinho left the club, but Savinho ended up staying and then he joined Tottenham this summer.

“So at the moment, about Arsenal, I cannot say anything else that is not appreciation. Obviously they like the player. But now is not the time for movements because in January nothing will happen. Rodrygo will stay in the summer. It’s way too early to predict anything.

“What I can guarantee is that Rodrygo is really grateful to Real Madrid for how they are helping him and trusting him and believing in him despite the difficult moment in terms of injury.

“And so at the moment the situation remains under control.”

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