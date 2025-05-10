Arsenal: Romano drops ‘here we go’ with Gunners to ‘trigger clause’ for Arteta’s ‘first’ summer signing

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are set to complete their “first” summer signing ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has a huge job on his hands as two poor transfer windows have contributed to the Premier League giants struggling this season.

The Gunners have fallen short in the Premier League title race for the third consecutive season as they have endured another trophyless season.

Mikel Arteta and his side are under intense scrutiny following their Champions League exit and they need to make a statement in the transfer market this summer.

The north London outfit are crying out for a new striker and could also sign a left winger, but signings are also expected in other positions.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is a long-term Arsenal target and it’s been widely reported that he is likely to move to the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners looked likely to miss out on Zubimendi last summer amid interest from Liverpool, but he performed a last-minute U-turn to reject Arne Slot’s side and commit himself to Real Sociedad for one more season.

This decision has left the door ajar for Arsenal and a report on Friday claimed Arteta’s side have already “wrapped up” a deal to sign Zubimendi, while another player is ‘close’ to joining them.

Now, Romano has taken to X to confirm that the talented centre-midfielder has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Arsenal.

He said: “Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go!

“Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause.

“Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season.”

On Friday evening, journalist Ben Jacobs indicated Arsenal are still ‘cautious’ regarding a deal for Zubimendi.

He claimed: Arsenal have an agreement in principle in place to sign Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

“Deal only pending formalisation. Although Arsenal are cautious given Zubimendi has changed his mind in the past, there is now a full agreement in place with the player.

“Edu and Jason Ayto the driving forces behind the deal even though Zubimendi is now expected to become the first signing of the Andrea Berta era.”