According to reports, Arsenal are ‘expected’ to step up their interest in Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Arsenal completed their first summer signing as Italy international Riccardo Calafiori joined the Premier League giants for around £42m from Bologna.

Emile Smith Rowe’s anticipated move to Premier League rivals Fulham will free up funds for more additions, with a new midfielder, winger and striker understood to be among their priorities.

Merino has been heavily linked with the Gunners in recent weeks after he impressed for Spain at Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old is available for an affordable fee as he has entered the final year of his contract at Real Sociedad and has been ‘seduced’ by Arsenal.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona have ‘decided to cool’ their interest in Merino, who now has ‘everything in place’ to sign for Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano “expects” Arsenal to move for Merino instead of a potential alternative, with the Spaniard described as their “main target”.

“I’m fully expecting Arsenal to step up their attempts to bolster their midfield now their move for Riccardo Calafiori has been confirmed,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“We know that Mikel Merino is a player they like. The club had identified him as a target before the Euros and his brief performances for Spain in Germany only confirmed that he is a player who could make an impact in the Premier League.

“There is believed to be rival interest in Merino from clubs in Spain, as he is expected to be available at a good price due to his contract status at Real Sociedad.

“But I do think Arsenal will step up their interest in the 28-year-old having finally secured the signature of Calafiori.

“There have been links to other midfielders. I’ve seen Fabian Ruiz mentioned recently. That’s not one I’ve heard anything on myself yet, but he is a fine player of course.”

He continued: “I still think Merino is the main target though and he would be a fine addition. He would add versatility, which is so important to any signing who comes in under Mikel Arteta.

“Physically, he looks well suited to the Premier League and along with Calafiori, looks like he could really bolster Arsenal’s left-sided options for the new season.”

Romano has also warned Arsenal about “blocking the pathway of a young player with so much talent”.

“I think an important thing to remember when looking at Arsenal’s midfield is that a pathway needs to be left for someone like Ethan Nwaneri to progress over the next 12 months,” Romano added.

“Nwaneri has shown during the pre-season tour in the United States that he is more than good enough to make an impact at senior level. He looks totally at home in the first-team environment and you can see that the senior players trust him enough to give him the ball, even when he is under pressure.

“The imminent departure of Emile Smith Rowe should give Nwaneri a real opportunity, so you don’t want to bring in too many players that end up blocking the pathway of a young player with so much talent.”