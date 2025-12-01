Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal are eyeing a Mosquera-style ‘bargain’ from La Liga

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are “keeping a close eye” on Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza ahead of the January transfer window.

The Gunners, who are currently top of the table, spent over £250m on new signings in the summer transfer window as they looked to build on a third consecutive second-placed finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal made eight transfers to boost Mikel Arteta’s chances of finally getting his side over the line in the Premier League title race with the Spaniard having two quality players in most positions.

There have been rumours that Arsenal could move to sign Elche midfielder Mendoza, who has a release clause of €20m in his contract, and now Romano has revealed the state of play.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “He has a release clause of €20m and this release clause is attracting several clubs. Arsenal had their scouts already in two games between October and November to follow Mendoza.

“Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the player. Not only Arsenal because Italian and Spanish clubs are also monitoring this boy.

READ: Chelsea man guilty of ‘pussy move’ as Arsenal contribute to ‘horrible’ game

“Again, Spanish, quality player, 20 years old, again €20m, could be a bargain. Arsenal are very good with these opportunities.

“Mosquera was not about a release clause, but he was an opportunity, for example, out of contract with Valencia.

“Arsenal, Andrea Berta decided to go for it and sign a top defender for a very cheap price.

“So Mendoza could be an opportunity. At the moment, Arsenal are happy with the midfielders they have, so it’s not something imminent.”

Speaking last week, Romano revealed that Arsenal are unlikely to do much business in the January transfer market as they are “very happy” with their squad and will concentrate on new contracts instead.

Romano said: “Arsenal, in January, unless there is some problem or some issue or some injury, we never know in football, but at the moment Arsenal are very happy with the squad they have, very happy also with the attitude of the players.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions from Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: Caicedo, Chalobah, cards and carelessness

👉 Five Arsenal players in Premier League XI of the season so far

👉 Chelsea 1 Arsenal 1: Caicedo v Rice debate can be considered dead, but the title race is alive

“At the moment, it’s very quiet. Arsenal’s focus is on contracts. Bukayo Saka, expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal until 2030 as soon as possible. The agreement is getting closer. It’s not signed or done yet, but it will get done.

“Then there is Jurrien Timber. Arsenal are also negotiating with Timber over a new deal. And then also Declan Rice.

“For Rice, it’s not an urgent situation, but I think in the next months discussions will start between Rice and Arsenal over a new contract.”

“Arsenal, more than on new players, are focused on keeping the players they have while doing fantastic at the moment this season.”