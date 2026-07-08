Fabrizio Romano has given his ‘here we go’ confirmation as Arsenal close in on the signing of former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, while an agreement with Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is “close”.

Meslier was released by Leeds on a free transfer at the end of the season after failing to make an appearance for the Yorkshire club in all competitions last term.

Arsenal, who have already completed the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie, have been looking to sign a new goalkeeper over the summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future uncertain after spending much of last term as the Gunners’ back-up option.

Romano confirmed on Tuesday evening that Arsenal had ‘agreed a deal’ with Meslier to sign on a free transfer,

The Italian said on his YouTube channel: “The future of Kepa, the backup goalkeeper, is not guaranteed yet. There is a possibility for him eventually to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

“There is this chance, it depends on proposals. There were links with Inter but completely wide of the mark, never been a possibility. Inter said no to Kepa around April when he was offered to to them. There are some possibilities in Spain. Let’s see if Kepa decides to go or to stay at Arsenal to compete as backup goalkeeper with David Raya.

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“In any case, Arsenal have agreed a deal with Meslier, the goalkeeper from Leeds United, now available as a free agent. Agreement done between Meslier and Arsenal on contract terms, and so he’s ready to go to Arsenal eventually to be second or third goalkeeper—we will see that depending on Kepa—but he said yes to Arsenal.”

And, on Wednesday morning, Romano revelaed that a medical had already been completed with the Italian transfer expert giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation to Arsenal’s first transfer of the summer.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Illan Meslier to Arsenal, here we go! Medical already done and deal sealed with former Leeds United goalkeeper. Contract also signed after medical done in London on Tuesday. Meslier said yes to #AFC project, as @gunnerblog reported.’

Rogers deal is ‘close’ as Arsenal make him their ‘top priority’

Arsenal have made Morgan Rogers their top target to improve their attack with Belgian left-winger Leandro Trossard potentially on the move to Turkish side Besiktas this summer.

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Romano added on YouTube: “Arsenal will sign an important winger in this summer transfer window, that’s for sure. it’s not based on who is going, who is staying. In any case, Arsenal will sign a top winger.

“Leandro Trossard could go to Beşiktaş. There is an agreement club-to-club: €18 million plus two, but it is waiting on Trossard to decide. A delegation from Beşiktaş will travel to the US to have an initial conversation with Trossard to present the project and the player doesn’t want to decide anything during the tournament.

“But in any case, Arsenal want to sign a top winger. The name, the top priority they have in mind remains Morgan Rogers. Arsenal want to sign Morgan Rogers. The agreement with the player, from my understanding, is quite close. It’s something that Arsenal see as close—not a problem.

“But Aston Villa start at €130m. This could be eventually negotiated, we will see. We have to see what’s going to happen in the club-to-club conversations. But Arsenal are working on the Morgan Rogers deal as a top priority.”

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