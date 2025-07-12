Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres “will not show up” to Sporting CP training as a free transfer is discussed.

The Gunners have already tied up deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer, while Noni Madueke is set to officially join from Chelsea in the coming days.

Arsenal are also looking to bring in a centre-back, another winger and a centre-forward with deals for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera and Sporting CP striker Gyokeres stalling.

The Gunners and Sporting are yet to agree a fee for Gyokeres with the Sweden international frustrated that they have increased their demands for him this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought a promising update on the situation surrounding Gyokeres earlier in the week with a transfer to Arsenal “absolutely on”.

Romano explained: “Arsenal remain in conversations with Sporting for the striker and the deal is absolutely on. There is still a small gap in valuation, still a gap between the two clubs, so it’s a work in progress between Arsenal and Sporting to reach an agreement.

“What’s important to say is that Viktor Gyokeres will not show up in training anymore for Sporting. The player’s intention is very clear – it’s valid for today, tomorrow, and any other day at this stage of the summer transfer window.

“Gyokeres only wants to go to Arsenal. He believes his story with Sporting is over, he wants to leave the club to try something different. So, the agreement between Gyokeres and Arsenal remains valid – a five-year contract until 2030. It’s also important to be clear that he’s more than given his priority to the Gunners – he only wants to play for Mikel Arteta.”

Before his latest update on Friday claiming Gyokeres will skip training until he gets his transfer to Arsenal, Romano wrote on X: ‘Viktor Gyökeres will not show up in training at Sporting today, tomorrow or at any moment this summer. His decision is clear as reported during the week: he only wants Arsenal, it’s over with Sporting. Gyokeres also informed Sporting president about that 5 days ago.’

Lawyer and A Bola columnist Joao Caido Guerreiro has revealed that there could be a scenario, although very unlikely, that Sporting could pursue “dismissal without compensation” if Gyokeres refuses to turn up for training.

Guerreiro said: “Missing training without justification is an infraction, and five consecutive unjustified absences or ten interpolated absences are sufficient grounds for dismissal with cause.

“However, the law allows for various justifications. Gyokeres can always provide some justification: a family problem, the need to accompany a relative to the doctor, etc. The list of justifications is long.”

He added: “But the player announced the absence early, and the reason is that he wants to go to Arsenal. This limits his justifications. If he misses, Sporting could even fine him, or if the absences continue, apply more severe sanctions. Including dismissal without compensation.

“But that’s what Gyokeres wants. And dismissal would be terrible for Sporting : a financial asset, because the player is a club asset, would go from being worth €65 million, the value of Arsenal’s offer, to being worth zero!”