Romano: Arsenal make Dutch star ‘priority’ target and believe they are ‘frontrunners’ for signing

Arsenal have made Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato a “priority” for the summer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Eredivisie giants in January 2023, going on to make 15 appearances in all competitions last campaign.

But he has become a regular in Ajax’s starting XI this term, making 42 appearances for the Dutch outfit and winning his first cap for the Netherlands in the process.

And now Romano insists Hato – who will have compatriot Jurrien Timber to help him settle at the Emirates Stadium – is a top target for Arsenal this summer as they look to improve their squad depth.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Arsenal are also working on their future, they have many wonderkids in their academy but there is a player they’re after and he’s playing at Ajax, he’s a centre-back and it’s Jorrel Hato.

“Hato signed a new deal with Ajax a few months ago, Ajax are obviously more than happy with him and hoping to keep Hato at the club in the summer.

“But Arsenal are still following him, they’ve tracked him multiple times, they believe he is a top, top centre back in terms of potential, so keep an eye on Arsenal. They are still pushing on Hato and they believe they are frontrunners in the race to sign him.

“Let’s see if they can make it happen this summer, or has to be in the future, but Hato remains one of the priority names on Arsenal’s list.”

Leaders Arsenal are still in a good position to win the Premier League title with Mikel Arteta’s men one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand on the Gunners.

Arsenal still require a Man City slip-up before the end of the season in order to have a chance of winning the title but the Gunners also have to win their final two matches, starting with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday.

On the match at Old Trafford, former Arsenal and Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre told bettingexpert.com: “It’s one of the big fixtures of the season and Old Trafford is not an easy place to go for Arsenal.

“Lower teams have been taking at Old Trafford so it’s not an impossible mission for Arsenal for sure and they should be optimistic to go and get the result.

“It’s a big task and they need to win it so that the title is decided on the last game day. United is fighting for a European spot so it’s important for them to win, especially at home.

“I don’t think they really care about the title race as they’re not in it. I think they’ve got to focus on themselves and try to upset Arsenal’s run. Right now Arsenal are doing really well.

Mikael Silvestre: Man Utd could upset the plan and create chances and score goals

“For United, concentrate on your job, the task of the day, stop Arsenal’s threat and try to win. I think they’ll go with that mentality.

“In terms of possession, Arsenal will probably be dominating and they’ll probably be dominating most areas of the pitch, especially in midfield and offence.

“But you know United have some players that can upset the plan and create chances and score goals. Let’s see who’s fit.

“It’s going to be a good battle between Garnacho and Ben White. Both players have had a strong season and are full of confidence. It will be a game within the game and it will be electric for sure.

“In midfield, you have Rice vs Fernandes. I don’t know if Eriksen will play or McTominay is back but them against Ødegaard, Rice, Partey or Jorginho it is a key battle. Because in most of the games, you control the midfield, you control the game.

“The way they move, the way they carry the ball, link up play and retain possession will be important.”