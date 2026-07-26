Romano gives ‘here we go’ to fourth Arsenal signing after bid is launched for Vinicius Jr

Fabrizio Romano has give his ‘here we go’ confirmation to an Arsenal signing after the Gunners launch a bid to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

The Gunners have so far made three new signings with Illan Meslier joining from Leeds United on a free transfer and Christos Tzolis joining from Club Brugge in a deal worth around £34m, while Arsenal also made a loan move for Piero Hincapie into a permanent transfer.

Arsenal are looking for quality over quantity this summer after being crowned Premier League champions last term and reaching the Champions League final.

The Gunners were dealt a blow last weekend with news that Chelsea had beaten them to the signing of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers for £117m

Arsenal were not prepared to pay that much for the England international with Rogers declaring Chelsea the “biggest club in London” on his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

And Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will be wary of not losing out on another signing as they continue to bid for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

READ: Fabrizio Romano reveals Yan Diomande response to Arsenal as Real Madrid plan ‘new bid’

One deal they have managed to get over the line is the signing of Axel Donczew from Cardiff City with Fabrizio Romano giving it a ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign 16 year old talent Axel Donczew from Cardiff City, here we go! Donczew became Cardiff City’s youngest ever player in the EFL Trophy in October 2025, now set to sign for Arsenal this week. 16 year old already completed his medical at #AFC.’

Arsenal are searching for more attacking talent this summer after missing out on Rogers and now Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has emerged as a possible signing.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Saturday that Arsenal are ‘exploring a move to sign’ Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior with the Brazilian featuring ‘prominently among multiple candidates for the Premier League champions to bolster their attack’.

READ: Arsenal have just received some bad news about signing Vinicius Junior

Arsenal are eyeing an opportunity with the Brazil international in the final 12 months of his contract at the Bernabeu – but there are ‘no club-to-club talks yet’.

Arsenal ‘launch promising bid’ for Vinicius Junior

The Sun journalist Konstantinos Lianos insists that Arsenal have now launched a ‘promising bid’ to sign Vinicius Junior this summer.

Lianos wrote on X on Saturday: ‘Great exclusive by @David_Ornstein!

‘Arsenal launch promising bid for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr to shake the Premier League’s core foundation!

‘#AFC and #RMFC yet to hold talks but all parties keen.

‘Vinicius’ deal runs out in 2027 and Real don’t want to lose him for free.’

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