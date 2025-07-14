Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Arsenal transfer stories.

According to reports, Arsenal have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ for another signing, with Fabrizio Romano claiming a ‘medical’ could soon take place.

Arsenal supporters were panicking at the start of this window as Premier League champions Liverpool made a statement by signing Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

This threatened to leave the Gunners cut adrift in the race for the Premier League title this season, as they need a significant squad overhaul after enduring a disappointing trophyless campaign in 2024/25.

However, Arsenal’s transfer window has come together in recent weeks as they have made several key moves.

Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard were their first three signings, while it’s subsequently been reported that Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres are due to be their fourth and fifth additions.

Arsenal are not finishing here as they remain in the market for an attacking midfielder and they are said to be ‘accelerating’ for their preferred target, while they have also moved for a centre-back.

With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, Arsenal already have two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, but they feel they need cover amid reports linking Jakub Kiwior with a move to Serie A.

21-year-old Valencia starlet Cristhian Mosquera has emerged as their top target and David Ornstein revealed on Monday morning that they are ‘working to complete a deal’ with the Spanish outfit.

He added:

‘Personal terms are in place with the 21-year-old and the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement.’

Transfer expert Romano has subsequently revealed that the Gunners have a ‘verbal agreement’ with Valencia for Mosquera.

Romano has also revealed how much the centre-back will cost and when a medical could take place.

He tweeted: ‘BREAKING: Christian Mosquera to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with formal steps to follow.

‘€15m fee plus add-ons, total package under €20m. Long term deal in place, Mosquera who only wanted Arsenal.

‘Medical ready later this week if all goes to plan.’

More to follow…