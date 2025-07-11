Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update on Viktor Gyokeres’ future, while Arsenal are set to finalise another signing.

Arsenal’s summer transfer window is starting to come together, with Christian Norgaard their third summer arrival after Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Gunners, who sit seventh in our biggest spenders ranking, need to make a statement this summer as they underperformed during the 2024/25 campaign, finishing second in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy.

Their first three signings make for a strong start to this window, but they still have loads to do this summer as they look to overhaul their attack.

Gyokeres has emerged as Arsenal’s top striker target, but there have been conflicting reports on how this supposed deal is progressing.

READ: No to Madueke? Mikel Arteta transfer decisions that made angry Arsenal fans look stupid



On Friday morning, a report claimed Man Utd have been provided a boost as they remain interested in Gyokeres, while Arsenal are in a ‘cooling off period’.

However, Romano is insistent that Gyokeres to Arsenal is ‘absolutely on’ as the 2025 top scorer in Europe contender ‘only wants’ Arsenal and head coach Mikel Arteta.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano revealed there is currently a ‘small gap’ to overcome, while another ‘important’ detail is disclosed.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool join Arsenal in being ‘willing to grant’ £87m Real Madrid star his ‘only requirement’

👉 Arsenal turn to potential free transfer with Viktor Gyokeres deal to ‘collapse imminently’

👉 Campbell demands Arsenal explanation over shock £50m transfer after Romano ‘here we go’

Romano explained: ‘Arsenal remain in conversations with Sporting for the striker and the deal is absolutely on. There is still a small gap in valuation, still a gap between the two clubs, so it’s a work in progress between Arsenal and Sporting to reach an agreement.

‘What’s important to say is that Viktor Gyokeres will not show up in training anymore for Sporting. The player’s intention is very clear – it’s valid for today, tomorrow, and any other day at this stage of the summer transfer window.

‘Gyokeres only wants to go to Arsenal. He believes his story with Sporting is over, he wants to leave the club to try something different. So, the agreement between Gyokeres and Arsenal remains valid – a five-year contract until 2030. It’s also important to be clear that he’s more than given his priority to the Gunners – he only wants to play for Mikel Arteta.’

Gyokeres could follow Chelsea winger Noni Madueke in joining Arsenal this summer as the England international is edging closer to a move to the Emirates.

Earlier this week, Arsenal and Chelsea came to terms on a deal worth around £52m, and respected reporter David Ornstein revealed on Friday that he is set to travel for a medical.

Ornstein tweeted: ‘Noni Madueke granted permission by Chelsea to leave camp in USA + undertake medical before completing Arsenal switch.

’23yo will not train with #CFC & flies to UK today after full agreement reached on £52m deal – 5yr #AFC contract in place’.