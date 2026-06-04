Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Sandro Tonali to Arsenal rumours

Premier League champions Arsenal are ‘keen’ on a move to sign Man City transfer target Sandro Tonali, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have had an amazing season with Mikel Arteta leading his side to the club’s first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arsenal could not overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final last week, suffering a 4-3 defeat on penalties, but the riches they have earned from the competition stand them in good stead for the summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Romano revealed recently that Arsenal are “expected” to make at least three signings this summer with a winger, a midfielder and and a right-back at the top of their list.

Romano said: “Arsenal have already started working and planning for summer signings. At least three signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

READ: Arsenal: Newcastle in ‘firm’ talks for £30m Gunners star as Arteta wants players of a ‘higher level’

Man City are also in the market for a midfielder with The Athetic’s David Ornstein confirming on Wednesday that they have had a bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson turned down.

And, in a fresh update confirming that Newcastle star Tonali is Man City’s Plan B in case a deal for Anderson fails, Romano also revealed that Arsenal are still ‘keen’ to sign the Italian this summer.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester City remain in talks for Elliot Anderson after first bid rejected but Forest want more than 100m. Understand Sandro Tonali is emerging as strong option for Man City if Anderson deal can’t get done. Arsenal are also keen on Tonali.’

Former Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal reckons the Gunners will be signing one of the best defensive midfielders in the world if they get a deal for Tonali over the line.

Monreal said: “If Arsenal sign Tonali, obviously they will have the best midfield in the world.

READ: Arsenal ‘offered’ hijack for approved Man Utd transfer for Leao after Milan admission

“But they signed Zubimendi last year for a lot of money, so it is a difficult one.

“To have both Tonali, Zubimendi, and Rice would be a lot, so I can only imagine that they would have to sell either Zubimendi or Declan Rice if they really want Tonali.

“In my opinion, they already have the two best defensive midfielders in the world.”

Midfield not Arsenal’s top priority?

Rumours at the end of May had claimed that Arsenal were already in talks to sign Tonali but the Chronicle’s chief Newcastle United writer, Lee Ryder, insisted that speculation had been played down by sources.

Ryder wrote on X: ‘Less than 24 hours after the final whistle at Fulham and reports of talks between Arsenal and Sandro Tonali representatives.

‘This has been played down by sources at Arsenal and Newcastle are already braced for a summer of rumours and gossip.

‘No talks so far but Newcastle would only sell any player on ‘our terms’.

‘Arsenal’s priority is also not a midfielder I’m told. #nufc #arsenal.’

READ NEXT: Morgan Rogers decides ‘preferred destination’ after being warned off £80m Arsenal transfer