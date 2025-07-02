Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Arsenal need to do next as they pursue Viktor Gyokeres amid claims of a ‘contract agreement’.

Arsenal‘s summer window is starting to come together as Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard are expected to follow Kepa Arrizabalaga in joining the Premier League giants.

The Gunners are also pursuing Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, while his priority is to overhaul their attack with a new striker, winger and attacking midfielder.

This is understandable as the north London outfit were toothless in attack during the 2024/25 campaign as they became overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and set-pieces, while injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus worsened their situation as they were left without a natural N0.9 during the run-in.

It is common knowledge that the Gunners are crying out for a new striker as they need a statement forward signing to take them to another level as they look to win the Premier League and/or Champions League.

In recent windows, Arsenal failed with moves for Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins. They remain options, but the 2025 top scorer in Europe contender, Gyokeres, has emerged as another leading target.

27-year-old Gyokeres has netted 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon over the past two seasons and is attracting serious interest from Arsenal.

Man Utd, Juventus and Saudi Pro League clubs have also been linked, but recent reports have indicated that the Gunners are leading the race to sign the former Coventry City star.

On Tuesday evening, it was claimed that Gyokeres and Arsenal have come to a ‘contract agreement’ on a five-year deal as he seemingly edges closer to the Emirates.

However, Romano has refuted this suggestion as Arsenal have to “clarify” one thing before “going to the negotiating table”.

“For Gyokeres, we’re getting many rumours that there’s an agreement close between Arsenal and Sporting. I’m told there are still no changes,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“There’s no advanced negotiation. We know that Gyokeres and Arsenal have been in discussions for weeks. He’s one of the main targets for Arsenal this summer.

“There’s still this war going on between the agents of the player and Sporting to understand the final price of the player. And the price has to be clarified before Arsenal go to the negotiating table.”

Gyokeres’ current contract includes a release clause of around 100 million euros (£86m), but Sporting Lisbon are said to be prepared to let their prized asset to leave for 80 million euros (£70m).