Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Julian Alvarez is looking for a new agent as he looks to “change the strategy” amid rumours he now wants to join Arsenal.

The Gunners made bringing in a marquee attacker one of their biggest prioities over the summer transfer window with Alvarez one of those targets.

Morgan Rogers, who eventually joined Chelsea, and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior were also on that ambitious Arsenal shortlist – but in the end the Gunners were disappointed.

Christos Tzolis replaced Leandro Trossard, who left for Besiktas, but the exits of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli could leave Arsenal a little short up top.

Alvarez maintained all summer that he wanted to join Barcelona but Atletico Madrid refused to sell the Argentina international to their direct rivals for any price.

Arsenal remained the only option for Alvarez up until the deadline and in the end he decided to stay at Atletico Madrid after missing out on his dream move.

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There have been rumours that Barcelona have moved on from the Argentinian for now with TEAMtalk insisting that Alvarez is ‘now seriously considering a move to the Emirates Stadium’ with Arsenal lining up a fresh approach in January.

As well as repeating much of what TEAMtalk said in their report, TransferNewsLive has cited reliable Spanish journalist Guillem Balague and revealed that Alvarez ‘now wants to join Arsenal’.

There have also been rumours that Alvarez is looking to replace his agent after failing to seal a move away from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Bringing the latest on Alvarez, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Some of you keep asking me what is going on with Julian Alvarez. Is it true that Julian Alvarez is leaving his agent? Is it true that Julian Alvarez is changing his mind for January?

“Let me separate these things.

“On one side, the answer is yes. Julian Alvarez is ready to make a change in his camp after the summer. Julian Alvarez is working on a change in terms of those who are close to him, to change the strategy and to change who is taking care of his future.

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“On the other side, if you ask me about the January window, let me say that the answer from everyone involved, from Julian’s side, from the club side, from everyone, is: ‘Let Julian play football. Leave Julian alone.’

“But at this moment, the mission of everyone involved, after a very difficult summer for everyone involved, is to leave Julian alone.”

‘Declan Rice is ready to put pen to paper soon’ – Romano

In more encouraging news for Arsenal, Romano has revealed that Declan Rice is now in the final stages of agreeing a new contract to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Romano added: “Talking about contracts, for Arsenal it is quite similar. Arsenal also want to make sure contracts are all in line and all in order.

“Extending Mikel Arteta was an absolute priority, but it is not a surprise.

“There were those months, March and the beginning of April, which were not easy for Arsenal in terms of results. There was a lot of pressure after a fantastic first half of the season.

“In that moment, Arsenal’s directors and owners wanted to back Mikel Arteta. They wanted to tell Mikel Arteta: ‘We trust you. We are ready to give you a new contract.’

“They then reached an agreement with the Spanish manager in the recent weeks, also with his backroom staff. So everything is done with Mikel Arteta.

“Then it is really important to mention Arsenal and the players. They want to make sure they are all very happy about their contracts.

“With Declan Rice, the agreement is very, very close. I would say it is at the final stages. The information is absolutely confirmed.

“I always told you that for Arsenal it was a priority to keep Rice and make sure the salary was going to reflect his status as one of the best midfielders in the world. Arsenal are absolutely convinced about that.

“Now Declan Rice is ready to put pen to paper soon. It is about the final details. Declan has already decided to stay and decided to continue, so that is obviously important news for Arsenal.”

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