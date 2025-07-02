Romano makes ‘new proposal’ claim for fourth Arsenal signing as he gives ‘feeling’ over transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his “feeling” over whether Arsenal will get a deal for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera over the line.

The Gunners have already lined up deals for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard as Arsenal look to improve Mikel Arteta’s options in midfield.

Arsenal have also completed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5m as they provide back-up for David Raya in net.

As well as those positions, Arsenal are desperate to sign a new centre-forward with reports they are in talks over potential deals for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Centre-back is another position that Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are targeting Valencia’s Mosquera with their first bid being rejected.

Romano has revealed that Valencia have now offered the defender a new deal but that Mosquera’s heart is still set on a move to Arsenal this summer.

MORE: Ranking Mikel Arteta’s Chelsea cast-off signings as Arsenal sign Kepa Arrizabalaga

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Valencia have offered a new deal to Cristhian Mosquera with an important salary. My understanding, guys, is that Cristhian Mosquera’s desire is very clear – Arsenal.

“Cristhian Mosquera wants to play for Arsenal. Now it’s on Valencia and Arsenal to reach an agreement on the transfer fee. The first bid, 14-15 million euros, got rejected.

“Arsenal will be back to the table with a new proposal. So for sure the conversation will continue club to club for Mosquera and the decision of the player is to go to Arsenal. Now Valencia can try their efforts, of course, it’s maximum respect for the club, but my feeling is that Cristhian Mosquera is leaning towards a move to Arsenal.

“So that’s my understanding, that’s my feeling and we will see what’s going to happen there. But for sure the attraction of the Arsenal project for this player is something very strong and so it’s going to be complicated, I think, for Valencia to convince Mosquera to stay at the club.”

MORE ARSENAL NEWS ON F365

👉 Arsenal plot £60m hijack to sign Newcastle United target with ‘big offer’ tipped to force U-turn

👉 Arsenal ‘near compromise agreement’ for £64m star; deal ‘less than demanded fee’ on one condition

👉 Liverpool up to fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

As well as Mosquera, Javi Guerra and Cesar Tarrega are also in demand at Valencia and their team-mate Jose Gaya hopes all three will stay at the Spanish club this summer.

Gaya said last week: “I would be delighted if all three could stay because I think they can give a lot this new season and bring a lot of joy to the fans.

“As of today, unless there’s any breaking news, I think all three of them are still with us, and I hope it continues like this, and they continue to grow as players.”