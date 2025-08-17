Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal’s next “big mission” as they look to avoid selling a key star to Real Madrid.

The Gunners have been active in this summer’s transfer window as they have paid around £200m on new signings, landing Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

With these additions, Arsenal have secured most of their leading targets, though it has been suggested that they could sign an attacking midfielder amid interest in Crystal Palace and England star Eberechi Eze.

Still, the north London outfit’s recruitment gives them a stronger chance of winning the Premier League and/or Champions League this season, though they will be keen to retain their prized assets.

William Saliba is one such player who could leave the Premier League giants in the next year, as he is attracting interest from Real Madrid.

READ: Five reasons why Man Utd away is a nightmare first game for Arteta and Arsenal

The 24-year-old is only under contract until 2027, so Arsenal could soon be under pressure to sell him if he does not pen an extension in the coming months.

To avoid this, Romano has explained that Arsenal’s “big mission” is to tie Saliba down to a new contract.

“For Arsenal, another big mission is to extend the contract of William Saliba. Arsenal director Andrea Berta is really focused on this mission,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It doesn’t mean that Arsenal won’t do anything else this summer, we’ll see what happens in the next two weeks, but it means their focus is on the Saliba story.

“Arsenal are in contact with his agents and believe that extending the contract of Saliba is really important. It’s not just a contract extension.

“It’s not a normal extension. Arsenal want to go for it strong and accelerate. They know Saliba is one of the big top names on the list of Florentino Perez at Real Madrid.

“It’s been like this for months. Arsenal want to avoid any Real Madrid attack, not for this summer but for 2026 or the future.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

👉 Arsenal: ‘Alarm bells’ on Gyokeres ‘set off’ for two reasons amid ‘heavier’ claim – ‘not convinced’

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed: Arsenal given head start as record £6.7bn TV deal kicks in



Arsenal’s hopes of keeping Saliba will improve if they win a major trophy this season, with head coach Mikel Arteta conceding that they need to “seal that achievement”.

“I give my passion, my energy, my knowledge and everything I have to give to this club. I believe we have transformed this club from where it was to where it is today,” Arteta said.

“In terms of performance, when we look at the last three years of the Premier League, we are the team that has scored the most points. But we still need to win a major title. That’s what we’re missing, because the rest is done.

“The connection with the fans has changed, there’s no doubt that Arsenal is one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, but we still need to seal that achievement.”