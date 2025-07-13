According to reports, Arsenal are close to completing deals for Viktor Gyokeres and two more players as their summer window is taking shape.

Arsenal were always likely to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as they need to make a statement after enduring a disappointing season in 2024/25.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season in 2024/25, while they failed to end their trophy drought.

The north London outfit made a slow start to this summer’s transfer window, but they have made significant breakthroughs in recent weeks.

Arsenal have officially completed three summer signings, with Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard their first three additions in this window.

Each of these deals provides a boost for the Gunners, but it has been widely reported that their priority is to overhaul their attack as they are scouring the market for a striker, winger and attacking midfielder.

Arsenal have been linked with several potential options, but recent reports have indicated that Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze have emerged as their preferred targets for these positions.

In recent days, it has been revealed that the Gunners have agreed on a deal with Chelsea for Madueke and he is set for a medical, while they are also ‘closing’ in on Eze.

On Sunday evening, it emerged that they had achieved a breakthrough in talks for Gyokeres, with Fabrizio Romano confirming they are ‘getting closer’ to a full agreement.

Romano tweeted: ‘The agreement between Arsenal and Sporting for Viktor Gyökeres, getting closer after new contacts today.

‘Negotiations between clubs never off despite reports as Gyökeres only wanted Arsenal. #AFC now willing to get closer to €70m plus €10m add-ons as Sporting want.’

Romano has also revealed the two deals that could be the next to be completed. He added: ‘Alongside Gyökeres deal close, Arsenal are also planning to advance on Christian Mosquera deal with Valencia next week as player only wants #AFC project…

‘…and get new deal done for Ethan Nwaneri in the next days after progress revealed yesterday.’

Nwaneri has been linked with an exit of late as he has entered the final year of his contract, but a report from BBC journalist Sami Mokbel confirms the Gunners are about to make a ‘formal offer’ for the teenager.

The report claims: