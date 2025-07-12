Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri, whose long-term future is in doubt amid interest from Chelsea.

Arsenal are coming off a disappointing season in 2024/25 as they finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive year and failed to win a trophy.

There were not too many positives for the Gunners last season, but Nwaneri‘s emergence as one of the best young players in the Premier League was a highlight.

The 18-year-0ld grabbed nine goals and two assists in all competitions for Arsenal during the 2025/25 campaign, but his future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire in 2026.

The Gunners are said to be in talks over a new deal for Nwaneri, but he is attracting interest from elsewhere and has reportedly decided on his ‘preference’.

READ: No to Madueke? Mikel Arteta transfer decisions that made angry Arsenal fans look stupid



Chelsea have been mooted as a possible destination for Nwaneri and Romano has confirmed that they have expressed a ‘willingness to offer important money’ for him.

However, Arsenal are ‘growing confident’ that they will reach an agreement with the teenager over a new deal.

‘Proceeding quickly with Madueke was a separate story and they would not be advancing on numbers and details on a deal for Nwaneri as they absolutely want to get a new contract agreed as soon as possible,’ Romano said in his GiveMeSport column.

‘Well-informed sources tell GMS that Arsenal have again discussed terms with Nwaneri’s camp this week, presenting their vision with details and giving him a clear plan on Arteta’s intentions to trust him for the future.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal: Romano issues significant Gyokeres update as next signing ‘granted medical permission’

👉 Arsenal sent warning as Chelsea selling Noni Madueke amid two factors as ‘doubts’ surface

👉 Arsenal turn to potential free transfer with Viktor Gyokeres deal to ‘collapse imminently’

He added: ‘Now, the Gunners are growing confident that an agreement will be reached very soon after a positive round of talks.

‘Arsenal want to avoid any Chelsea temptation as they’re aware of the player’s desire to stay. They are now close to getting the green light to avoid a shocking transfer, despite the Blues’ willingness to offer important money for the Gunners’ 18-year-old wonderkid.’

While Arsenal appear to be edging closer to a breakthrough for Nwaneri, the same cannot be said for Leandro Trossard.

The experienced forward is also only under contract until 2026 and it has been reported that he was likely to sign an extension, though there has been a ‘surprise’ U-turn for two ‘reasons’.

Now, a report from The Sun claims Trossard has ‘agreed a shock transfer to link up with Jose Mourinho’ at Fenerbahce.

The report adds: