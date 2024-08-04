According to reports, Arsenal are ‘closing in’ on signing Euro 2024 winner Mikel Merino after reaching an ‘agreement’ with La Liga side Real Sociedad.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made two summer signings. David Raya made his loan move from Brentford permanent before they spent around £42m to sign Italy international Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

The Gunners have since turned their attention to signing a new centre-midfielder and Merino quickly emerged as their top target after he shone for Spain at this summer’s European Championships.

The Real Sociedad star Merino has just entered the final year of his contract so the La Liga outfit were always likely to cash in on him during this summer’s transfer window.

Merino’s contract status means he’s available for an affordable fee and Arsenal have moved ahead of rivals in the race to sign him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Merino is “expected to be a new Arsenal player very soon”.

“Arsenal remain confident about closing the Mikel Merino deal in the next few days as the Premier League club have an agreement with Real Sociedad on the package for the player, which will be around €30m,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“The clubs are still discussing the structure of the deal and the payment terms, so there are still some things to clarify before it can be announced.

“The transfer is progressing very well and the expectation is that the deal will get done because the player has already said yes to Arsenal.

“Merino is no longer negotiating with Spanish clubs as he had opportunities with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. He wants to go to the Premier League and he wants to play for Arsenal to work under Mikel Arteta, who has been really influential in the market for the Gunners.

“This deal is at the final stages and is advancing very well with Merino expected to be a new Arsenal player very soon.”

While talks over Merino have been ongoing, Arsenal have been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international is attracting interest from elsewhere after grabbing 43 goals and 17 assists in his debut season for Sporting Lisbon following his £17m move from Coventry City.

A recent report claimed Gyokeres has emerged as Arsenal’s ‘top’ target this summer and they are ‘preparing a bid’ for the forward, who has a £86m release clause in his contract.

Romano has nothing to report regarding Gyokeres’ situation as Arsenal are “currently focusing” on signing Merino.

He added: “There have been some rumours going around that Arsenal are not willing to pay the release clause in Viktor Gyökeres’ Sporting CP contract but all I can say is that I have no fresh updates on that situation as the Gunners are currently focusing on bringing Merino to the club.”