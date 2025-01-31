Romano reveals Arsenal are ‘ones to watch’ for Tel despite Tottenham and Man Utd claims

Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal are still the ‘ones to watch’ in the race to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel despite Tottenham and Man Utd interest.

The Bayern Munich star is in demand with a number of clubs looking to sign the France Under-21 international before the transfer deadline.

Lots of Premier League clubs are looking for a new forward with Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd reportedly competing against each other for Tel.

Reports on Thursday claimed that Tottenham have made a bid of around €60m (£50m) for Tel with it now up to the Frenchman as to where he ends up.

Sky Germany reporter revealed earlier today that Man Utd are looking to hijack Tottenham’s bid with a possible loan deal until the end of the season.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Understand that Manchester United have contacted FC Bayern regarding Mathys #Tel! #MUFC are interested in a loan deal and hope to buy some time regarding Tel since departures are needed (Garnacho/Rashford). ManUtd are definitely in the race, as exclusively revealed on Tuesday.

‘ManUtd and Bayern feeling that Tel is currently leaning towards a loan move, which is why he hasn’t committed to Tottenham yet. #COYS pushing for a decision as Tel is their desired target. Max Eberl: “Whether it will be a loan or a sale, we will discuss it in the coming days and hours.”‘

And now transfer expert Romano has declared Arsenal the ‘ones to watch’ in the Tel saga after the Gunners had a bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins turned down on Wednesday.

Romano told GiveMeSport: ‘In terms of strikers, there’s a crazy race ongoing for Mathys Tel, one of the most wanted strikers in Europe right now since he decided to leave Bayern.

‘Aston Villa are prepared to spend big and buy Tel, Tottenham already agreed on €60m (£50m) package with Bayern but they’re waiting for the player to decide with Chelsea remaining in the mix, while Arsenal could be one to watch until the end. Manchester United?

‘They’ve called for Tel, but are only open to a loan deal. It’s up to the French talent, who’s deciding with his agent and his family which project he prefers to pick.

‘Spurs and Arsenal will add one more attacking player in the final days, while Chelsea are also assessing options and in active talks looking for opportunities. Man United’s moves depend on Marcus Rashford or, eventually, Alejandro Garnacho.

‘For Rashford, there is still no financial space at Barcelona; it’d be his dream move, Marcus wants Spain as his next step but Barça can only make it happen if Ansu Fati changes his mind and decides to leave in the final days of the window, which is considered an unlikely scenario internally. Turkish clubs keep calling on a daily basis for Rashford, but there’s no green light at this stage.

‘No movements are expected at Paris Saint-Germain after they signed Kvaratskhelia. Duran was on their list but he’s no longer available and also Victor Osimhen is not planning for a January exit despite Galatasaray closing in on an Alvaro Morata loan deal from AC Milan, with the Italian side planning to get Santiago Gimenez deal done with Feyenoord in the next 24 hours. The strikers’ domino is absolutely on, with more than seven top clubs involved and big surprises to come.’