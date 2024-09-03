Arsenal were reportedly “offered” the chance to sign Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window, while they were “prepared” to sign an alternative.

Osimhen emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe during his time at Napoli, but his relationship with the Serie A giants has broken down this summer.

The Nigeria international made it clear ahead of the summer that he wanted to leave and he was linked with several elite European clubs, while Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli also targeted him.

The 25-year-old looked likely to join Chelsea on deadline day, but the Premier League side were unable to agree terms with the striker.

Al-Ahli had an agreement in place with Napoli, but Osimhen was against a move to the Middle East so they signed Ivan Toney instead.

After missing out on these moves, Osimhen had been expected to stick with Napoli until January. However, it surprisingly emerged on Monday that he is joining Turkish side Galatasaray on loan.

This move is underwhelming when you consider the alternative moves on the table for Osimhen, but this looks set to be a short-term solution.

On Monday evening, Fabrizio Romano revealed Osimhen demanded a ‘break clause’ in January and his Napoli release clause has also been lowered.

He said: ‘Victor Osimhen has accepted to join Galatasaray on loan. Understand Osimhen’s now asking for release clause at Napoli to become €75m instead of €130m… …also wants a break clause for January in case top clubs approach him over move. Final points being discussed.’

This will allow Premier League clubs to sign Osimhen in a cut-price deal in January and Arsenal are another club who have been heavily linked with the forward.

However, Romano claims Arsenal “immediately decided against” signing Osimhen after being “offered” the Napoli forward.

“Let me say that also, at the beginning of the summer transfer window, in June, Arsenal were also offered the possibility to sign Victor Osimhen,” Romano said.

“That time, for the value of the release clause – so, something between €120 million and €130 million (£101m-£109m).

“Arsenal immediately decided against that possibility. Then, we saw again in the rumours in the media in Italy, Osimhen and Arsenal again in July and August – that was never a possibility. That’s because they, already in June, decided against investing on a number nine.”

Romano reveals several reasons why Arsenal did not pursue Osimhen, while they were “prepared” to sign Benjamin Sesko before he opted to stick with RB Leipzig.

“So, Arsenal were not going to put big money on that player and especially they were not going to put that amount of money on that player,” Romano added.

“In case of an opportunity like Benjamin Sesko, they were prepared to do it. €50-€60 million (£42m-£50m) was something OK.

“But, for €120 million, Arsenal were never prepared to pay that money. It was also about FFP and the salary.

“The salary of Victor Osimhen for Arsenal was something that they didn’t want to afford. This is why they were never really in the race this summer for Victor Osimhen, but they were offered this possibility.”