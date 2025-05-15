Arsenal are “in regular contact” in order to jump on any potential “collapse” in Dean Huijsen’s transfer to Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are looking for a new centre-back in the summer transfer market as they look to provide back-up for Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Transfer expert Romano broke the news earlier this week that Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all willing to pay the £50m release clause in Huijsen’s contract.

However, it has been claimed that the Spain international ‘dreams’ of swapping Bournemouth for La Liga giants Real Madrid this summer and now a move seems imminent.

Before Romano revealed that the Premier League trio of clubs have missed out on Huijsen with Bournemouth giving the green light to a deal.

Romano said on X: ‘Bournemouth have approved Real Madrid conditions for Dean Huijsen deal with £50m release clause to be paid by the end of 2026. Deal done club to club.

‘Final green light needed to proceed and seal the deal with player’s camp as Huijsen always gave priority to Madrid.’

Huijsen has been in amazing form for the South Coast club this season with the Cherries flirting around the European spots all campaign.

But Romano has given Arsenal fans some hope that they could still land Huijsen in the unlikely scenario that a deal to Real Madrid collapses.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel: “Dean Huijsen is expected to become the third ‘Here We Go’ of the summer for Real Madrid after the new coach, Xabi Alonso, and after Trent Alexander-Arnold. Dean Huijsen (was) always giving priority to Real Madrid, even if, including tonight, clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal always called to be informed on the situation of Dean Huijsen.

“Chelsea and Arsenal have been in regular contact in the last 24 hours to understand what happens, if they can still enter the race in case the deal collapses. Chelsea and Arsenal have always been fighting on this one.”

When asked about his future by El Chiringuito TV, Huijsen said: “I have a contract until 2030, [but] I do have a [release] clause.

“I don’t know (if I’ll join Real Madrid), we’ll see. It’s a big team. Every player wants to play at the highest level possible. A friend called me and said, ‘Go to Real Madrid’. I laughed. What am I going to say?”.