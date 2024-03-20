Romano reveals Arsenal duo will leave in the summer as Chelsea, Newcastle target ‘can’t stay’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Aaron Ramsdale and Cedric Soares are likely to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season under Mikel Arteta with Arsenal’s win over Brentford 11 days ago seeing them top the Premier League after rivals Liverpool and Manchester City drew 1-1.

Romano: It’s 100% going to be time for them to part ways

Arsenal, who have also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, are now top on goal difference from second-placed Liverpool and Man City are one point adrift of their two title rivals.

Their success this season has seen limited game time for Ramsdale with Raya taking over in net early in the season and made the number one spot his own, while Soares has only made five appearances in all competitions.

And Romano has revealed that it’s “100% going to be time” for Soares to leave in the summer, while Ramsdale – who has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United – “can’t stay at Arsenal on the bench”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I wanted to clarify something on players who could leave Arsenal this summer. As I reported yesterday, Cedric Soares is not going to extend his contract at Arsenal – it’s over between the player and the club, and there is not even a conversation to extend his contract. It’s 100% going to be time for them to part ways at the end of this season.

“Soares has some possibilities around Europe and Arsenal are looking at different solutions in that position. The experienced Portuguese full-back will of course remain professional until the end of his contract, then he will make a decision on his next move, and he could have a number of options.

“Turkish clubs, including Besiktas, already wanted Soares recent months, but he decided to stay. Now he will have multiple options around Europe. Nothing is close at the moment but I’m told Cedric will consider different opportunities in order to make a final choice in the summer, not now.

Romano: Ramsdale can’t stay at Arsenal on the bench

“Aaron Ramsdale is another player to watch as he wants to play more. We know Arsenal are going to make David Raya’s transfer permanent after his fine performances since joining on loan, so what does this mean for Ramsdale’s future?

“Although the England international has been a fantastic professional this season, and has supported his teammates, especially Raya, he wants to play, and at the end of this season it will be time for him to look at new solutions. He can’t stay at Arsenal on the bench, and so he will explore options around the market to find a new solution.”