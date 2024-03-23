Romano confirms ‘real possibility’ that one Arsenal star will ‘leave’ the Emirates in the summer

Eddie Nketiah could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists there is “a real possibility” that Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah leaves the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Nketiah has been part of the Gunners squad consistently for around five seasons but the England international has struggled to nail down a starting XI place.

Romano: Nketiah leaving is ‘a real possibility’

The 24-year-old has been used more over the last three seasons under Mikel Arteta but the Spaniard still prefers other options when his squad is fully fit.

Nketiah is currently battling it out with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz for a starting place and it seems likely that Arsenal will strengthen that position again in the summer.

A number of pundits and former players think Arsenal are missing a goalscorer with Nketiah and Jesus scoring just nine Premier League goals between them this term.

Tottenham and Newcastle have previously been linked with the Arsenal player and now Romano insists it is likely Nketiah will move on in the summer.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The future of Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal is up in the air as there is a real possibility that the player will leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

“Although the player has played 33 games for Mikel Arteta this season, the 24-year-old could be used to make way for a new striker, which is one of the priorities in the summer for the Gunners.

“Nketiah’s situation is very open but there is nothing concrete yet. There has always been interest from the Premier League and also from the Bundesliga, so I’d keep a close eye on these two solutions.

“This will be an exciting transfer story to watch over the coming months.”

Mikael Silvestre: There’s not many top quality strikers available

Havertz has led the line for Arsenal at times this season but former Gunners defender Mikael Silvestre still thinks Arteta needs an “out and out number nine”.

Silvestre told GGrecon: “He’s been in great form recently, but he’s not a target man. He’s not an out and out number nine. He drifts around the forward line and he offers something different. He’s playing with more confidence at the right time in the season and that’s fantastic for himself and the team.

“He’s been influential in some wins for Arsenal and that’s been very important for the team. However, I still expect the club to be active in the summer transfer window by looking for an out and out number nine.”

On links to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Silvestre added: “There’s not many top quality strikers available this summer it seems. The main one that comes to mind is Victor Osimhen because I can’t see anybody else at the moment of a similar calibre that could realistically be available this summer.

“However, it’s still not definite that Osimhen will leave Napoli.”