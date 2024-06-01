Arsenal given Romano reality check over ‘agreed’ deal in ‘crazy money’ claim amid Osimhen update

Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen have both been linked with the Gunners

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on reports that Benjamin Sesko has already agreed to join Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners lost out to Manchester City in the title race on the final day of the season as the Citizens’ 3-1 win over West Ham handed them their fourth consecutive Premier League crown.

But Mikel Arteta’s side are getting closer and closer to winning the title with many pundits feeling that next year can be their year if Arsenal strengthen in the right positions over the summer,

Throughout this season, former players and pundits have been urging the Gunners to buy a prolific striker to catapult them to the title.

And there are strong rumours that Arsenal will look to buy that goalscorer in the summer with RB Leipzig striker Sesko and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen two of their top targets.

There have been rumours that Sesko has ‘said yes’ to Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window but transfer expert Romano insists the Gunners hierarchy are still “considering all the options”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Arsenal, every day we have a different rumour. One day, it’s ‘Sesko is done’, one day, it’s ‘Osimhen is coming’, one day, it’s Gyokeres, it’s this, it’s that.”

“Let Arsenal work. They are discussing internally about the striker, considering all the options they have and they will decide what they want to do, also based on budget. Arsenal don’t want to spend completely crazy money, they want to spend smart money on the striker.”

And Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed that Arsenal have interest in Napoli’s Osimhen after a potential exchange deal to Chelsea fell through.

Di Marzio wrote on his website: ‘The negotiations between Napoli and Chelsea did not take off. However, Osimhen is of interest to Arsenal

‘In addition to Antonio Conte for whom the lawyers are working to sort out the details, Napoli are thinking about the transfer market and the squad. In fact, the negotiations between the Azzurri and Chelsea for the Lukaku-Osimhen exchange did not take off.

‘We will therefore need to understand where Osimhen can go , with the same Nigerian who could also be of interest to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

‘The Italian striker, moreover, did not renew his contract with Napoli many months ago after a season that was complicated for all the Italians.

‘Three coaches in one season, in fact, after Spalletti’s farewell last summer. First Rudi Garcia, then Mazzarri and finally Calzona who closed the season.’