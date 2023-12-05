Arsenal: Romano reveals whether Arteta has ‘agreed’ to ‘sacrifice’ striker; Gunner ‘close’ to new deal

According to reports, Arsenal defender Ben White is ‘close’ to committing his future to the Premier League giants by ‘agreeing to a bumper new contract’.

The Gunners have been focused on retaining the services of their key assets over the past year as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have penned long-term deals.

It has consistently been reported over recent months that White is in talks with Arsenal over a new contract. He has established himself as a key player under Mikel Arteta following his £50m move from Brighton.

A report from Football Insider claims ‘Arsenal are close to agreeing a bumper new contract with defender White’.

The report adds: ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that a new deal for the 26-year-old is now “all but done” and will be announced soon.

‘The £50million star is now set to join the bracket of top earners at the Emirates Stadium just over two years after signing from Brighton.’

This has been backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who confirms that talks over a new contract are “going very well”.

“Contacts between Arsenal and Ben White over a new deal continue. I’m told the conversation is going very well. They will keep negotiating and talk in the next days/weeks, but it’s getting closer,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I know fans are keen for regular updates and this one had perhaps gone a bit quiet since I first reported it some weeks ago, but there is no concern there as far as I understand. It’s progressing well and talks will continue.”

While White’s long-term future at Arsenal is not in doubt, striker Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move elsewhere ahead of January.

FEATURE: Arsenal climb, Everton fifth, Manchester United 12th in only Premier League table that matters

Earlier this week, it was claimed by Football Transfers that Arteta has ‘agreed’ to ‘sacrifice’ Nketiah as Arsenal attempt to sign an ‘elite striker in January. The report added.

‘We are told that the North London club are on the borderline of Financial Fair Play and so Mikel Arteta has agreed that the academy graduate could be one that they sacrifice in order to sign their targets, each of whom is likely to cost a substantial fee. ‘The 24-year-old, who has previously disclosed how close he was to leaving the club, could be moved on so Arsenal can sign a prolific replacement. Benjamen Sesko, Dusan Vlahovic, and Ivan Toney are just three names that have been mentioned internally. Of this trio, FootballTransfers exclusively revealed that Vlahovic is their main target.’

This has been refuted by Romano, though. The transfer guru is of the understanding that Arteta is “very happy with Nketiah”.

“There’s also no concern over Eddie Nketiah – Mikel Arteta is very happy with Nketiah’s behaviour off the pitch, in training and obviously with his performances on the pitch,” Romano added.

“So it’s all very quiet at this stage, even if there have been links with new strikers and some outlets have cast doubt over Nketiah’s future as a result of this. That’s not my current understanding of the situation.”