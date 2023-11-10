Arsenal: Romano reveals Arteta favours ‘top target’ over £100m striker but club make ‘crazy’ demand

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is Arsenal’s “top target” heading into the January transfer window.

Luiz has been consistently linked with Arsenal over the past few years and he is loving life under Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

The former Manchester City youngster – who is surprisingly one of the best finishers in the Premier League – has grabbed five goals and an assist in eleven matches as Villa are emerging as a potential contender for the Champions League positions.

Arsenal had a couple of bids rejected for Luiz during last year’s summer transfer window before he opted to commit his future to Aston Villa.

The Brazil international is now under contract until 2026 so it will likely take a huge bid to tempt Aston Villa into selling him in January or next summer.

Arsenal are currently three points adrift of table-toppers Man City and Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to strengthen in January.

They are being heavily linked with £100m-rated Chelsea target Ivan Toney, but Romano is of the understanding that Luiz is the “top mane on Arsenal’s list”.

“The top name, from what I’m hearing on Arsenal’s list is Douglas Luiz,” Romano said via his YouTube channel.

“The player was already on the list two years ago. Edu and others at the club really appreciate him, Douglas Luiz is considered the perfect midfielder by people at Arsenal, they would love to sign him and return on Douglas Luiz.

“Only a crazy, huge, important proposal could be considered in January. If Arsenal want to go for their top target in January, they’ll need to invest a lot of money.”

BIG WEEKEND: Chelsea v Manchester City, Erik ten Hag, depleted Spurs, Arsenal’s striker

Luiz’s form for Villa has earned him a Brazil call-up for this month’s international break but Emery thinks he can “do more”.

“It (the recall) is very important and I am very happy for him. But I am also demanding with him, very demanding. He is progressing and playing well. He is playing more consistent at home than away,” Emery said (via The Express and Star).

“I was speaking with him and told him he is very important for us and Aston Villa and progressing a lot but I also said: ‘You can do more. I am going to try to push you to do more.’

“Of course, I am very happy for your call-up and think it is very important for you and the club as well.

“I think he can take more responsibility in our build-up. Of course, he is scoring a lot of goals but he can add more assists, as a midfielder for our strikers. He can be more of a protagonist with the ball, I think.”

FEATURE: Fabio Carvalho and Mason Greenwood among unwanted Premier League loanees