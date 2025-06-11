Romano reveals Arsenal ‘dream’ signing after Sesko with ‘medical pending’ for £59m star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is the ‘dream target’ for Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a winger and a new centre-forward as their next transfer priorities after reportedly sealing a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal are looking to provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo among the players linked with a move.

And now Romano has revealed that Rodrygo is now the Gunners’ “dream target” for the remainder of the summer despite the Real Madrid star wanting “to do his best for Xabi Alonso”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Rodrygo Goes, what I can tell you is that he posted ‘Happy’ [on his social media], and there’s one more message from Rodrygo, because Rodrygo never asked Real Madrid to leave the club these weeks or these days.

“So there is interest from Arsenal. He’s a dream target for Arsenal, but it’s not even a negotiation at this point, because the only way to make it happen as a negotiation is for Rodrygo to tell Real Madrid, okay, I want to leave the club. And Rodrygo hasn’t done that so far.

READ: The £1bn players that make a mockery of Club World Cup (and Arsenal)

“So Rodrygo’s intention remains to do his best for Xabi Alonso, to work at his best level and to see a message with ‘Happy’ is quite an important development in this Rodrygo story.”

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insisted over the weekend that he is “totally convinced” that RB Leipzig striker will become an Arsenal player before next season.

Plettenberg said on Sunday: “I have a very good feeling on Sesko moving to Arsenal. Meetings have already taken place. RB Leipzig are expecting the first offer from Arsenal for Benjamin Sesko next week.

“I am totally convinced Sesko will play for Arsenal next season.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tognozzi tells Arsenal to sign Juventus star in ‘gift for Arteta’ as winger budget is revealed

👉 Arsenal want surprise signing of ‘affordable’ PL star as Gunners fans are warned about Saliba

👉 Arsenal ‘written offer’ comes ‘last’ as ex-Man City star ‘asks for more money’ with three bids ‘higher’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirmed on Tuesday that a deal for Zubimendi to Arsenal is ‘done and signed’ despite reports in Spain claiming that Real Madrid still had a chance of hijacking the transfer.

And now Spanish newspaper AS claim that the Gunners now have a ‘pre-agreement’ in place for the Real Sociedad midfielder and that they have agreed a fee of €70m (£59m) – which is above his £51m release clause – as a ‘gesture of goodwill’.

The report also reveals that the Spain international has given his approval to the transfer, ‘albeit pending a medical’.