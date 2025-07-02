Romano reveals Premier League star has ‘opened door’ to Arsenal transfer ‘in clear way’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze has ‘opened doors’ on a potential summer move to Arsenal in a ‘clear way’.

The Gunners are concentrating on their efforts to sign a new centre-forward after lining up deals for Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the latter joining on Tuesday.

Pundits, former players and supporters have urged Arsenal over the last couple of years to bring in a top-class striker to help take Mikel Arteta’s side to the next level.

And it seems as though they will finally do that this summer with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko both heavily linked to the Emirates Stadium.

A winger is also on the agenda at the Emirates Stadium with Romano recently revealing that Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is of interest but that Arsenal have not opened negotiations.

Romano said: “Arsenal interest is true, he is one of the players they like, and they discussed internally.

MORE: Ranking Mikel Arteta’s Chelsea cast-off signings as Arsenal sign Kepa Arrizabalaga

“But what I understand, it’s not that Arsenal have opened any negotiations with the Newcastle or with his agents.

“It’s just an appreciation for the player, but for the winger at Arsenal, I think we have to be bit patient before we understand who is the player they really want to sign.”

Numerous winger options have been linked to Arsenal with Rodrygo emerging as their dream target but it could now be Crystal Palace’s Eze who comes in to improve their attacking depth.

Romano has revealed on Wednesday that Eze has ‘opened doors’ over a potential move to Arsenal in a ‘clear way’ as he is ‘attracted’ to moving to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

MORE ARSENAL NEWS ON F365

👉 Romano makes ‘new proposal’ claim for fourth Arsenal signing as he gives ‘feeling’ over transfer

👉 £75m star ‘considers Arsenal exit’ as Gunners put £43m limit on fee for replacement

👉 Liverpool up to fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

The Italian journalist wrote on X: ‘After direct contact revealed on Monday, Eberechi Eze has opened doors to Arsenal move in clear way. He’s open to joining Arsenal project and attracted by this chance for his future. Arsenal are informed on release clause details and more.’

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew said earlier this week that he thought Eze should pick Tottenham as his next move over Arsenal.

Pardew told talkSPORT: “He’s secured for two or three years on his contract so I think they can be a bit bolder.

“I don’t think there’s any financial pressure there. They have new owners into Crystal Palace, more funds coming in.

“So I think Eze will stay and I don’t think that’s a bad thing because I think he’s one of those he doesn’t get stressed out by things. He’s quite a cool guy, he’s quite grounded.

“I think he’ll have another great year at Crystal Palace, hopefully.”

When asked who he should join out of Arsenal and Spurs, Pardew added: “My Arsenal friends, all June (said) if they get the right number nine, they’ve got a great chance of winning the league and I do agree with that.

“Would Eze take them nearer to that title? Possibly but I think they’ve got enough quality with everybody there.

“So therefore, I have answered your question.”

Pardew continued: “I think he should go to Spurs if he leaves the great Crystal Palace.”