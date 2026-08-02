According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is ‘expected’ to complete his move to Arsenal ‘shortly’.

Guimaraes is a long-term Arsenal target and they have stepped up their efforts to sign him in recent weeks.

The Gunners have been encouraged by the talented midfielder reportedly lobbying for a transfer before and after Eddie Howe’s exit from Newcastle United was confirmed.

Newcastle were initially insistent that they did not want to sell Guimaraes after offloading Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, but they look increasingly likely to cave to Arsenal.

On Saturday afternoon, Romano revealed that Guimaraes’ move to Arsenal is “really getting closer”.

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Romano explained: “Get ready, Arsenal fans, get ready because Bruno Guimaraes is really, really, really getting closer.

“What’s happening right now – Arsenal and Newcastle are in contact. So, the two clubs are talking.

“Newcastle seem to open doors to the exit of Bruno Guimaraes, so now the two clubs are discussing about the transfer fee, but the wall that Newcastle put for the Bruno Guimaraes deal, end of May, June, July, now, it’s becoming completely different because Arsenal are confident, Arsenal are optimistic.

“The title of my last YouTube video here on the channel was Bruno time, and it’s really Bruno time.

“Any moment could be the right moment to reach an agreement, send official proposals, and proceed with the Bruno Guimaraes deal.

“It’s not closed or done yet while I am recording this video. It’s 4:18pm here in Italy, but Bruno Guimaraes is really, really close to Arsenal.”

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A subsequent report from The Times claimed Guimaraes is due to undergo a medical on Monday because Arsenal have struck a deal with Newcastle to buy him for an initial £70m plus £10m in add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano issues Bruno Guimaraes update on Sunday morning

Now, Romano has confirmed that Guimaraes to Arsenal is ‘expected shortly’, while Newcastle have ‘started plans’ to replace him.

Romano said on X: “Newcastle have started plans to bring in a new midfielder with new coach Matthias Jaissle involved…

“…as Bruno Guimarães is expected to become Arsenal player shortly.”

Arsenal are also targeting Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior after landing Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

The Gunners are reportedly keen on Vinicius as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, while they are also expected to bring in another centre-back in the coming weeks to cover for injured William Saliba.

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