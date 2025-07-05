According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are ‘advancing’ for Chelsea star Noni Madueke, who is “free to go” on one condition.

Having already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for around £5m, Arsenal are said to be close to completing deals for Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

Once these signings are finalised, the Gunners will still have plenty of work to do as their priority is to overhaul their attack with a new striker, winger and attacking midfielder.

While Rodrygo, Anthony Gordon and Nico Williams have been mooted as potential winger signings, Chelsea star Madueke is another alternative.

Recent reports have indicated that the Blues are open to cashing in on Madueke if they receive an offer of around £50m as the England international was in and out of the team under Enzo Maresca last season.

Speaking on Friday night, Maresca indicated that the winger is “free to go” if he is “not happy” at Stamford Bridge.

“Noni has been very important for us during this season,” Maresca said.

“Today, again, he has been important. But my message to the players and to the club is that I want just players that are happy to be with us.

“The ones that are not happy, they are free to go. It’s not for Noni, it’s for all the players we have. But again, Noni has been very good during the season and very good tonight.”

Romano provided an update on Arsenal’s move for Madueke on Saturday morning, claiming they are ‘advancing’ on personal terms and they have the green light as he’s ‘open’ to the move.

He tweeted: ‘Understand Arsenal have now started advancing on personal terms discussions with Noni Madueke.

‘Madueke hasn’t asked to leave Chelsea at this stage, focused on Club World Cup; meanwhile he’s understood to be open to Arsenal move. Nothing agreed/close between clubs yet.’

As mentioned, Arsenal are also in the market for a striker and Hugo Ekitike has been mentioned as an alternative to Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Ekitike’s future as Arsenal face competition from three Premier League rivals for the Eintracht Frankfurt star.

“Ekitike’s future will all depend on Frankfurt because the asking price at the moment is €100 million, and that’s too high for all Premier League clubs. There are a lot of games and grandstanding going on at the moment,” Jacobs told Betway.

“One week it’s Chelsea leading the race, the next it’s Arsenal. Suddenly, Manchester United are there, and this all feels like a little bit of grandstanding to try and manufacture a bidding war when actually the interested Premier League clubs are waiting until later in the window because they think the €100m price tag will drop. And that’s when the real suitors will start to emerge.

“Chelsea and Liverpool are the two in particular to watch. Arsenal are still focused on seeing if they can get either Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko over the line.

“Manchester United simply don’t have the finances or the desire to do Hugo Ekitike at €100m and probably not at €80m or €85m if the actual valuation diminishes.

“But Chelsea could add another attacker because Christopher Nkunku might depart. There’s some interest in Noni Madueke, and even though Nicholas Jackson won’t be forced out of the club, Chelsea could listen to offers at the right valuation.

“So, even with Joao Pedro arriving, they’re not ruling out adding another striker, and Ekitike is on their list as well.”