Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres’ agents have ‘landed in London’ as they look to seal the final details of a move to Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have already wrapped up the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer, while Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is edging closer to being confirmed as a new Arsenal player.

Arsenal have been working for weeks on a deal for a new striker with sporting director Andrea Berta negotiating for Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners eventually decided Gyokeres was their top target but talks stalled over the last week after Arsenal and Sporting couldn’t agree a fee.

There were rumours that a deal for Gyokeres could now be on the verge of collapse but transfer expert Romano revealed on Sunday evening that Arsenal had finally struck an ‘agreement’ with Sporting for the Sweden international.

Romano wrote on X: ‘The agreement between Arsenal and Sporting for Viktor Gyökeres, getting closer after new contacts today.

‘Negotiations between clubs never off despite reports as Gyökeres only wanted Arsenal. #AFC now willing to get closer to €70m plus €10m add-ons as Sporting want.’

The Italian journalist also revealed that Arsenal were hoping to ‘advance’ on a deal for Valencia centre-back Christian Mosquera this week and sort out a new deal for Ethan Nwaneri too.

He added: ‘Alongside Gyökeres deal close, Arsenal are also planning to advance on Christian Mosquera deal with Valencia next week as player only wants #AFC project…

‘…and get new deal done for Ethan Nwaneri in the next days after progress revealed yesterday.’

Monday brought more positive transfer news for Arsenal as Romano confirmed that a deal will ‘be sealed today’ and that the Swede had no ‘doubts’ about joining the Gunners.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Gyökeres didn’t have doubts even when Saudi clubs wanted to offer way higher salary: only Arsenal. Move set to be sealed today after 2 meetings on Sunday. Gyökeres agents reduce their commission to make the deal happen. Here we go, soon’

And Gyokeres’ representatives are now in London with Romano revealing that there are plans for the striker to ‘travel for a medical’.

Romano added: ‘Understand Gyökeres’ agents have landed in London to seal details of the deal with Arsenal! All set also for Viktor to travel for medical as soon as details will be sorted. €63.5m plus €10m deal almost agreed, commission reduced as it has to be fixed today.’