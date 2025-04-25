Romano reveals Arsenal star has decided to leave the club after failed contract talks

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists it’s “over” between Arsenal and Jorginho after failed contract talks but Thomas Partey could stay.

The Gunners are looking to build a squad capable of battling on all fronts after coming up short in the Premier League once again this season.

Arsenal are set to finish as runners-up for the third season in a row with Liverpool now just one point away from winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal midfielders Partey and Jorginho have been looking increasingly likely to leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer and Real Sociedead’s Martin Zubimendi is believed to be the Gunners’ top target to improve midfield.

There had still been a possibility that Italy international Jorginho would stay beyond the end of the current season with his agent confirming talks with Arsenal in April.

Jorginho’s representative Joao Santos said at the end of March: “From April 15, I will begin talks with clubs in England, including Arsenal, as well as teams from Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.”

However, Romano has now revealed that Jorginho will now move away from Arsenal to a new club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Romano wrote on Facebook: ‘It will be OVER between Arsenal and Jorginho, leaving as FREE AGENT.’

Arsenal team-mate Partey could stay, though, as The Athletic have revealed that the Gunners ‘want to keep’ the Ghana international.

The report adds:

‘It long appeared that Partey was set to exit, but a return to prominence in Mikel Arteta’s side has left the manager and club keen to extend his stay. ‘The Ghana international is happy at Arsenal and his family are enjoying living in London. ‘He would be open to an improved two-year agreement or a one-year deal plus an option to extend by a further 12 months.’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta promised a “big summer” in the transfer market recently and Gunners fans are hoping he can land Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to boost their attack.

Season-ending injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz at the beginning of the year highlighted their lack of options in attack with midfielder Mikel Merino being used as a makeshift striker over the last couple of months.

There was a swell of opinion before the season began that Arsenal needed a better centre-forward option that Havertz but Arteta and their recruitment team ignored the calls.

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue insists he will be “very happy” if the Gunners manage to persuade Newcastle to part with Sweden international Isak.

Eboue told bettingexpert.com: “If Arsenal can get Isak I will be very, very happy. Isak knows the league well and every season he scores goals. Isak scores every week. I will be very, very happy with Isak.

“He is a proper striker. When I see him play I think of Thierry Henry because of the way he scores. He takes his time in front of the goal.

“Class player. I love him. Arsenal have money so they can and should buy him.

“I can only see Isak at Arsenal. When Newcastle play I watch them because of Isak. He scores every week and he’s best off at Arsenal.”